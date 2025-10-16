Pan African Parliament of the African Union and Partners For Patients NGO Announce Landmark 10-Year Health Partnership

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pan African Parliament and Partners For Patients NGO Announce the Launch of a Historic 10-Year “Every African Everywhere Health Solidarity Strategy (EASY)”

This transformative partnership is founded on the principles of collaboration, inclusivity, and health system resilience — ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every African, everywhere. The EASY Strategy aspires to positively impact 1.8 billion lives across the continent and beyond.

“The Pan African Parliament is proud to partner with Partners For Patients NGO in this landmark agreement,” said His Excellency Chief Fortune Charumbira, President of the Pan African Parliament. “This collaboration aligns with our Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want vision — to amplify Africa’s voice, strengthen unity, and ensure progress for all African nations and every person of African descent, no matter where they call home.”

“My team and I reaffirm our lifelong commitment as volunteers to help individuals of African ancestry access timely diagnosis, treatment, and clinical trials,” said Mimi Choon-Quinones, Founder and Board Chairwoman of Partners For Patients NGO. “This is not just a healthcare pact — it is a promise of hope, solidarity, and precision medicine for every African across the world.”

Under the Every African Everywhere Health Solidarity Strategy (EASY), five pilot initiatives will launch, with additional programs to be announced in New York City in September 2026 during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81):

1) Africa’s Beating Cancer (ABC) Plan – Advancing cancer genetic testing, prevention, early detection, treatment, survivorship, and personalized healthcare for Africans worldwide.

2) ABC Knowledge Exchange & Mini Medical School Preceptorships – Pan-African oncology and hematology forums connecting physicians, patients, and policymakers.

3) ABC Health Policy Internships – Providing hands-on opportunities with Members of Parliament to shape future health policy.

4) Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR) & Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Leadership Workshops – Evidence-based policymaking sessions to strengthen decision-making across the continent, incorporating patient-experience data to demonstrate value.

5) Continental Pro Bono Clinical Trials Accreditation (Program CARE) – Expanding research capacity through accreditation programs for over 100,000 healthcare professionals across all 55 African nations and globally, empowering African physicians worldwide.

“This agreement supports the African Union Agenda 2063, positioning health equity as a foundational pillar of shared prosperity,” said Dr. Craig Cole of the Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University, and Michigan State University. “By investing in health—from prevention to innovation—Africa will lead, grow, and heal in unity. When nations invest in the health of their citizens, their economies grow exponentially.”

“This transformative partnership is unlocking extraordinary research potential — fulfilling a moral obligation and advancing a shared vision of progress, dignity, and a healthier future for Africans across the globe,” said Mrs. Linda Coleman of Stanford University.

For every African, everywhere, the vision of a healthier life must move from promise to reality — a future united in solidarity, powered by science, and sustained by the unwavering strength of hope.

About Partners For Patients NGO:

Partners For Patients envisions a world in which everyone has access to medicines, timely diagnosis, and clinical trials. The NGO is a registered patient-advocacy nonprofit organisation focused on public health advocacy, policy, and diplomacy, working globally as volunteers to close gaps in healthcare access and equity.

Website: www.pfp.ngo

About the Pan African Parliament:

The Pan African Parliament (PAP) is the legislative body of the African Union, established to ensure the participation of African peoples in Africa’s development and integration. PAP serves as a platform for dialogue, policy alignment, and continental unity.

Website: https://au.int/en/pap

