Nonprofit Reno Stronger Announces Grand Opening Celebration on October 23

RENO , NV, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reno Stronger is proud to announce the grand opening of its new facility, expanding the Vegas Stronger mission into Reno, Nevada. The celebration will take place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 1128 E. 4th Street, Reno, NV 89512.

The new center is built around one core belief: recovery comes first. Reno Stronger focuses on behavioral and mental health treatment for the city’s most vulnerable populations as the foundation of lasting change—then supports that foundation through integrated wellness approaches including fitness, art therapy, mindfulness, and meditation.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours, live art installations, and opportunities to meet the staff, partners, and community leaders behind the project. Guests will also get a firsthand look at the on-site recovery gym and wellness spaces designed to complement therapeutic services.

“We built Reno Stronger for people who are ready to rebuild—from the inside out,” said Grant Denton, President of Reno Stronger. “Recovery has to start with the mind and the heart. Once people start healing mentally, the body follows. That’s why our gym, our art therapy, and our mindfulness programs exist—to support recovery, not replace it. Reno deserves a place that brings all those pieces together under one roof.”

Reno Stronger offers a comprehensive treatment-first model, providing behavioral health services, substance use recovery support, case management, peer mentorship, and therapeutic programming in a single, integrated environment. The addition of fitness, creative expression, and mindfulness-based practices gives participants practical tools to manage stress, rebuild identity, and sustain long-term recovery.

As a sister organization to Vegas Stronger, Reno Stronger continues the statewide mission of addressing addiction, mental illness, and homelessness through a treatment-first approach. Together, the two organizations are creating a continuum of care that connects people to purpose, health, and community across Nevada.

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: 1128 E. 4th Street, Reno, NV 89512

About Reno Stronger

Reno Stronger is a Nevada-based behavioral health and recovery network dedicated to helping individuals overcome addiction, mental illness, and homelessness through a comprehensive, treatment-first approach. By combining therapy, case management, fitness, art, and mindfulness, the organization helps people rebuild their lives and reengage with their communities. It is a part of the Vegas Stronger network which has been nationally recognized for its success in Southern Nevada and now brings that proven model to Northern Nevada through Reno Stronger. For more information, visit www.RenoStronger.org.

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a nonprofit addiction treatment provider focused on ending homelessness by treating its root causes: substance use and mental illness. Our unique approach provides free SUD treatment and therapy, case management, and an array of wraparound services such as transportation, food, and more in an outpatient setting. Using our 13 essential elements, we facilitate the restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, working to end homelessness by moving people off of the street and into sobriety, housing, and employment. Our mission is to provide immediate, comprehensive, and evidence-based treatment to all individuals struggling with addiction, ensuring they receive the care they need without barriers or long waiting lists. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/

