'Really in Love with Vegas' Stronger CD Release and Fundraising Event on June 24, 2025 to Support Homeless Recovery

Really In Love with Vegas Stronger CD Release and Fundraiser Flyer Vegas Stronger

The live music event includes performances by Band Dorman and Anne Martinez and will benefit the nonprofit Vegas Stronger

We are beyond excited to have our CD release party in the heart of Las Vegas and get to celebrate the amazing work that Vegas Stronger is doing in the community, all in one night!” — Matt Dorman

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the Las Vegas and DTLV community for an unforgettable evening of music, purpose, and celebration at Backstreet Bar and Billiards on June 24, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM, as the Band Dorman and special guest Anne Martinez host a special CD Release Party and Fundraiser for Vegas Stronger, a local nonprofit dedicated to addiction recovery and homelessness support. The evening will be Emceed by Neal Portnoy.

“We are beyond excited to have our CD release party in the heart of Las Vegas and get to celebrate the amazing work that Vegas Stronger is doing in the community, all in one night!” said Matt Dorman of Band Dorman. “It’s set to be a fabulous night with original live music from our Band Dorman and the wondrous Anne Martinez!”

The event promises a powerful blend of live entertainment and heartfelt storytelling. Attendees will enjoy live performances, raffle prizes, authentic Hawaiian BBQ faire from Chef Chris Mahon, and testimonials from graduates of the Vegas Stronger program. The community-driven event aims to raise awareness and support for individuals on their journey toward recovery. Tickets are $25 online and $35 at the door, with proceeds from ticket sales, raffle, and a portion of the food sales to support Vegas Stronger client services that assist homeless individuals through the process of mental health and behavioral health recovery. All attendees will receive a complimentary “Really in Love with Vegas” CD at the door.

Date: June 24, 2025 from 6pm to 8pm

Venue: Backstreet Bar and Billiards, 601 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Purchase Tickets: http://bit.ly/3Htqusl

For inquiries, contact Barbara Cole at (702) 524-5071 or Matt Dorman at (702) 236-5627

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a nonprofit addiction treatment provider focused on ending homelessness by treating its root causes: substance use and mental illness. Our unique approach provides free SUD treatment and therapy, case management, and an array of wraparound services such as transportation, food, and more in an outpatient setting. Using our 13 essential elements, we facilitate the restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, working to end homelessness by moving people off of the street and into sobriety, housing, and employment. Our mission is to provide immediate, comprehensive, and evidence-based treatment to all individuals struggling with addiction, ensuring they receive the care they need without barriers or long waiting lists. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.