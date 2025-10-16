Avetus Partners Expands Federal IT Modernization Services with Digital Transformation Assessment Tool

Avetus Partners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avetus Partners, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in federal IT consulting, today announced the launch of its Digital IT Program Management Maturity Assessment tool, designed to help federal agencies evaluate their digital transformation readiness across six critical domains using a proven CMMI-style framework.

The comprehensive assessment tool addresses the growing need for federal agencies to modernize legacy systems while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational excellence. The tool evaluates agencies across six domains critical to digital transformation success, providing actionable insights for government organizations seeking to enhance their technology infrastructure and service delivery capabilities.

Founded in 2015 by Ed and Jen Rosas, Avetus Partners has established itself as a trusted partner for federal agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and civilian agencies. The company's guiding principle of "anticipate, innovate, and execute" drives its approach to delivering comprehensive IT solutions that bridge the gap between innovative technology and the unique requirements of government operations.

The firm's service portfolio encompasses systems integration, cybersecurity solutions, supply chain management, project portfolio management, data analytics, and IT service management. With over four decades of combined federal IT expertise, the leadership team brings deep understanding of government technology challenges and requirements to each client engagement.

The Digital IT Program Management Maturity Assessment tool represents the latest addition to Avetus Partners' suite of federal IT modernization services, reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating delivery and maintaining high customer satisfaction standards. The assessment framework enables agencies to identify gaps in their digital transformation journey and develop strategic roadmaps for improvement.

As federal agencies continue to face pressure to modernize aging infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity posture, and improve citizen services, tools and expertise that facilitate systematic evaluation and improvement become increasingly valuable. The assessment tool provides agencies with a structured approach to measuring their current capabilities and planning their modernization initiatives.

