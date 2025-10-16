Governor Stein Announces 21 Grants to Rural Communities to Attract 269 New Jobs and over $179 Million of Investment

NORTH CAROLINA, October 16 - Governor Josh Stein today announced that the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 21 grant requests for local governments totaling $9,815,885. The grants include commitments creating a total of 758 jobs, 489 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects is expected to attract more than $179 million in private and public investment.

“Investing in North Carolina’s rural communities brings more opportunity to every corner of the state” said Governor Stein. “These recent grants create jobs, improve quality of life, and attract businesses that support rural development and help make our state stronger and more prosperous.”

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, which is led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Reginald Speight. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, building expansion, building demolition, and site improvements.

"Success in rural communities is essential to the success of North Carolina’s economy," said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. "These investments in infrastructure help the state’s rural communities expand their capacity, leading to innovation and growth."

The RIA approved 12 grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program. The grants fall into three categories:

Vacant Building Category

Existing Business Building Category

Rural Health Building Category

Mitchell County: A $300,000 grant will support the construction of a 20,000-square-foot building in Spruce Pine for Mountain Community Health Partnership, Inc. The health care provider plans to replace the existing Spruce Pine clinic, allowing for an expansion of services and increased patient capacity. With this project, the organization expects to create 24 jobs while investing $15,069,386.

The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand, or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, as well as in rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.

The RIA approved five grant requests under the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account program:

The Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account provides grants to local governments located in the 80 most economically distressed counties of the state, which are classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2. Funds may be used for publicly owned infrastructure projects that are reasonably expected to result in new job creation. The IDF – Utility Account is funded through a process tied to the state’s signature Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) program. When JDIG-awarded companies choose to locate or expand in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 county, a portion of that JDIG award is channeled into the Utility Account.

The RIA approved four grant requests under the state’s Rural Downtown Economic Development program in two categories:

Public Buildings Category

Public Infrastructure Category

The Rural Downtown Economic Development Grants program provides grants to local governments to support downtown revitalization and economic development initiatives. These grants are intended to help local governments grow and leverage downtown districts as assets for economic growth, economic development, and prosperity by providing public improvements to help retain businesses and leverage main street assets for community-wide use.

In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by the Commerce Department’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President Pro Tem. The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce serves as an ex officio member of the authority.

Visit the Rural Economic Development Division webpage for more information.