Movement is Life Announces Final Push for Summit Registration, Hotel Block Closes Soon

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With fewer than 30 days until the 2025 Movement is Life Annual Health Summit, registration is closing fast and hotel room blocks are nearly sold out. Stakeholders, clinicians, community leaders, researchers, and funders are encouraged to secure their spots and lodging now to ensure full participation in this vital convening.

The Summit is scheduled for November 14, 2025, at The Westin Alexandria Old Town. The theme this year—“Combating Disparities: The Power of Movement in Community”—places focus on bridging gaps in mobility, preventing joint damage, and advancing health equity through movement-based interventions.

“As we approach the final countdown, our goal is to host a powerful, dynamic convening that brings ideas, evidence, and community action together,” said Danielle Hilliker, Executive Director of Movement is Life. “If you plan to attend, now is the moment to register - our hotel block is almost full and logistical options are shrinking.”

Key Highlights & Opportunities
Engaging Keynotes & Panels — National and community voices across clinical care, population health, philanthropy, and innovation
Research & Community Posters — Showcasing local programs, evidence, and impact in movement, joint health, and equity
PowHer Pitch Finals — Featuring women-led, health-based solutions. Prizes include $7,500 (1st), $5,000 (2nd), and $2,500 (3rd)
Networking — Designed to connect thinkers to doers, ideas to action
Sponsorship & Visibility — Last chance to join this high-impact event as a sponsor or partner

Deadlines / Action Items
Summit Registration: Closes on November 13, 2025
Hotel Block: Discounted rooms available through October 20, 2025
Sponsorship Packages: Limited availability; contact us immediately for last-minute inclusion

Who Should Attend
Clinicians, therapists, and care teams focused on mobility, pain, and rehabilitation
Community organizations and program leaders scaling movement-based interventions
Health systems, payers, and benefits leaders integrating functional health into care models
Researchers, students, and innovators bridging movement, health equity, and community action
Funders, philanthropies, and policy leaders seeking to catalyze scalable solutions

