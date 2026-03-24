Movement Is Life Opens Call for Speakers & Workshop Presenters for 2026 Annual Health Summit

DETROIT, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movement Is Life is now accepting submissions for speakers and workshop presenters for its 2026 Annual Health Summit, taking place September 24–25 in Detroit, Michigan. This year’s theme, “Strength in Motion: Reimagining Health Through Community, Policy, and Partnership,” calls on bold, equity‑driven leaders who are advancing real solutions to eliminate health disparities.The Summit invites change‑makers, storytellers, clinicians, researchers, community leaders, advocates, and innovators to share their expertise with a national audience committed to improving health outcomes for women and communities facing inequities.According to the official call for speakers, Movement Is Life is seeking presenters who can “address root causes of chronic disease, access gaps, and social determinants of health” and who highlight “movement and mobility as tools for prevention and independence.”• Ideal proposals will bring:• Equity‑centered strategies that drive meaningful change• Evidence‑informed insights grounded in research or practice• Lived experience and community‑rooted perspectives• Real‑world tools that participants can apply immediately“We are looking for bold voices who are reimagining health through community, policy, and partnership,” the organization shared. “If your work advances mobility, expands access, or strengthens health outcomes for women and communities facing disparities, this is your moment.”Submission DetailsApplications are open now and will close on March 30 at 11:59 PM.Interested applicants can submit proposals by visiting:The 2026 Summit will convene leaders across healthcare, public health, community organizations, and policy sectors to accelerate solutions that improve mobility, independence, and long‑term health—especially for women of color and underserved communities. As the call for speakers notes, Movement Is Life welcomes proposals that align with its mission to “eliminate health disparities and expand access to mobility as a catalyst for better health.”About Movement Is LifeMovement Is Life is a national health equity initiative dedicated to reducing musculoskeletal disparities, improving mobility, and advancing community‑centered solutions that support healthier lives for all.

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