Infinite Campus Decisions and Student ID Transition

As part of North Dakota’s BRIDGE initiative to modernize K-12 data systems, NDDPI has finalized several key configuration decisions for the statewide rollout of Infinite Campus, the state’s new K-12 Student Information System (SIS). These decisions are designed to ensure a secure, consistent, and efficient data environment for all North Dakota students—public and nonpublic alike.

Student ID Transition

Beginning July 1, 2026, all State Student IDs will be generated and managed through Infinite Campus. For many years, NDDPI has manually created student IDs upon request from nonpublic schools. As North Dakota advances its data modernization efforts, this process is being replaced with a more secure, unified, and efficient system.

Using Infinite Campus ensures that all student records—across both public and nonpublic schools—are managed within a single, accurate, and compliant data environment.

Each public school district will have its own Infinite Campus instance to manage student information.

Nonpublic schools will continue to have access to a dedicated Infinite Campus portal to create new State Student IDs as needed.

Existing students with State Student IDs will retain their current identifiers.

Using Infinite Campus to manage student IDs will strengthen data integrity, reduce duplication, and improve reporting accuracy statewide, while ensuring that every North Dakota student, regardless of school type, can participate in and benefit from state and federal education programs and services.

Configuration Decisions for Specialized Institutions

To support a consistent statewide implementation, NDDPI and Infinite Campus have also finalized configuration decisions for specialized education entities:

Private Schools

Private schools will not be provided with a separate instance of Infinite Campus District Edition unless they choose to license the solution and migrate independently at their own expense.

NDDPI will continue to provide a dedicated Infinite Campus environment for nonpublic schools to create State Student IDs.

Center for Distance Education (CDE)

CDE will operate its own Infinite Campus District Edition instance.

CDE will be responsible for transitioning and migrating data between its existing SIS and Infinite Campus.

If CDE continues using its current SIS, it will bear the administrative overhead of maintaining data in both systems.

Residential Facilities

Each residential facility will be provided with its own Infinite Campus District Edition instance.

This decision recognizes each facility as a separate entity and ensures staff and student records are accessible only within their respective facilities.

Career and Technical Education (CTE)

The North Dakota Center for Career and Technical Education (NDCTE) will operate a single district-level instance of Infinite Campus.

CTE centers will be configured as individual “schools” within that district.

Next Steps

These configuration decisions and the transition to Infinite Campus for student ID creation mark an important milestone in North Dakota’s effort to modernize and unify education data systems. NDDPI appreciates the collaboration and partnership of districts, nonpublic schools, and education partners in supporting this work.

Additional guidance and instructions for accessing the new student ID creation process will be shared as it is available. Please contact the BRIDGE administrative team with any questions.