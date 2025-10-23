BRIDGE Project: Implementation Updates and Training Support

As North Dakota continues its statewide transition to Infinite Campus through the BRIDGE project, several important updates are now underway to support successful district implementation.

Data Extraction Contract Signed

The data extraction contract to support districts with data migration has been finalized. Additional details and next steps will be shared with districts by the end of the month. This resource will help ensure data is transferred accurately and securely as part of the statewide modernization effort.

Implementation Resources and Training

District implementation support materials—including an updated Infinite Campus Implementation Flyer—are available to help local education agencies (LEAs) prepare for rollout. Infinite Campus will serve as the primary provider of technical and implementation support throughout the project, ensuring consistent guidance and assistance for all districts. For additional information, districts can visit the Infinite Campus North Dakota Dashboard.

Local Collaboration and Support

Regional Education Associations (REAs) will not have their own Infinite Campus instance. Districts should collaborate with their REA for support if necessary, especially in areas such as training coordination and professional learning. Collaboration among districts, REAs, and other local partners remains essential to ensure a smooth implementation process and to strengthen shared learning across the state.

Office Hours

During BRIDGE Office Hours, attendees have a direct opportunity to submit questions, clarify project details, and engage in conversation with the BRIDGE project team. This month's Office Hours were held Oct. 22, at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

View Recordings

NDDPI appreciates all districts and partners for their continued collaboration and commitment as we move forward together in this important statewide transition.