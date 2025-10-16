Exploring New Modules and Integrations in Infinite Campus

As part of North Dakota’s ongoing efforts to streamline student information systems and enhance district-level data management, NDDPI is offering districts the opportunity to explore and implement a variety of optional modules within Infinite Campus. These modules are designed to support specific operational and programmatic needs, providing flexibility and enhanced functionality for schools across the state.

Campus Foods Module: Required Installation, Optional Use

NDDPI is requiring Infinite Campus to install the Campus Foods module for all districts. While installation and training will be provided to every district, use of the module remains optional. Districts may choose to activate and utilize the module based on their local needs and readiness.

21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Integration

Beginning with the 2026–2027 school year, the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program will be integrated into Infinite Campus as part of a broader effort toward centralized data management. This integration will streamline data sharing and reporting for districts that partner with 21st CCLC programs.

Districts involved in 21st CCLC partnerships will be required to grant limited access within their Infinite Campus SIS.

This access will enable 21st CCLC program staff to view necessary student data for program coordination, attendance tracking, and outcome reporting—ensuring compliance with state and federal requirements.

Districts can check out the optional Infinite Campus modules and see which tools could make local operations easier. Learn more about available features at infinitecampus.com/products.