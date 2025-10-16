Maine Cancer Foundation Launches New Website to Advance Cancer Awareness, Prevention, Care, and Programming Efforts

Maine Cancer Foundation logo Human Services Research Institute logo

FALMOUTH, ME, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine Cancer Foundation (MCF) is announcing the launch of its new website, www.mainecancerblueprint.org, a centralized hub designed to showcase health statistics of Mainers diagnosed with cancer and bring together health care providers, researchers, and community organizations to increase awareness, expand access to care, and drive action on cancer-related issues.

The Maine Cancer Blueprint is a statewide initiative featuring interactive dashboards with comprehensive health statistics. The multi-phase project provides an overview of cancer in Maine, along with detailed information on lung and colon cancer. Breast cancer statistics are in development and expected to launch in Fall 2025. Measures are developed in collaboration with community partners, informed by research and community priorities, with a focus on maximizing value for Maine communities.

“With each phase, the Maine Cancer Blueprint grows stronger – thanks to the commitment of our dedicated partners with proven expertise and timely data, we can target real challenges and deliver meaningful interventions for residents of Maine,” commented Ray Ruby, MCF Executive Director.

The Maine Health Data Organization (MHDO), the state agency charged with creating and maintaining a useful, objective, reliable, and comprehensive health information database to improve the health of Maine citizens, is instrumental in the success of the Maine Cancer Blueprint. While a variety of public data sources were utilized, MHDO was a primary source, including All-Payer Claims Data (APCD), Hospital Encounter Data, and data sets merged to MHDO data, namely Maine Vital Statistics Records and the Maine Cancer Registry.

The Human Services Research Institute (HSRI) is driving the Maine Cancer Blueprint forward by analyzing how social and economic factors—such as race, ethnicity, insurance status, income, and geographic regions—affect cancer outcomes. Using these insights, HSRI is developing reporting measures in user-friendly visualizations on the new website that highlight variations in cancer incidence, mortality, cost screening, and access to care across Maine. De-identified patient characteristics provide insights into the health care procedures and service history of Mainers diagnosed with cancer, both before and after diagnosis.

“HSRI is honored to bring our experience with health care data to the Maine Cancer Blueprint,” said Leanne Candura, MPH, Vice President and Director, Population Health Team, HSRI. The display allows users to explore the details that matter most and create strategies that directly inform programming efforts, public health policy, and improve outcomes for Maine residents.”

Exploring the data reveals that Maine’s rate of new lung cancer cases is higher than the national average, largely driven by non-small cell lung cancers diagnosed at later stages. Furthermore, among those in Maine diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016-2020, 80% received a colon cancer screening. Findings like these are vital for shaping programs, targeted interventions, and reducing disparities in prevention, treatment, and outcomes across the state.

Rinck Advertising designed and developed the new website, which not only highlights the data visualizations but also provides details on the methodology, background on the project, and opportunities to donate. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a Point32Health company, provided a matching grant to launch the project, with ongoing funding provided by MCF.

ABOUT HSRI

Established in 1976, HSRI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research institute dedicated to assisting federal and state agencies and local communities in their quest to improve the health, well-being, and economic and housing stability of the populations they serve. HSRI's Population Health team builds data systems to collect, analyze, and report de-identified healthcare data to improve the quality of health information available for research, policy, and practice. Closely integrated with healthcare in Maine. https://www.hsri.org/

ABOUT MAINE CANCER FOUNDATION

MCF leads a statewide effort to reduce the impact of cancer in Maine. We invest in the most promising and effective programs that advance cancer prevention, increase screening, and improve access to care for all Maine people. Learn more at https://mainecancer.org

