National Core Indicators – Aging and Disabilities National Report 2023-2024

Promising Insights into Quality-of-Life Outcomes for Older Adults and People with Disabilities Using Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS)

[This] report shares critical information about the millions of people who rely on LTSS and what their lives are like.” — Stephanie Giordano, Co-Director, NCI-AD

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCI-AD, the leading authority on quality outcomes for older adults and people with disabilities who receive publicly funded long-term services and supports (LTSS), has released the National Core Indicators – Aging and Disabilities (NCI-AD™) 2023-2024 National Report, a collaboration between Human Services Research Institute (HSRI) and ADvancing States. The 2023-24 report represents the experiences of over 21,000 people in 20 states. Multiple facets of publicly funded LTSS are represented in the report from home- and community-based services (HCBS) programs, including PACE and Older Americans Act programs and nursing facilities.

Respondents to the survey receive various types of services from various programs. Some key takeaways from the report include:

EMPLOYMENT

• 12% of respondents want a job (for all populations and ages) and 33% who do not have a job but want one said someone talked with them about job options

o States ranged from 3%-24%

COMMUNITY

• 66% of respondents take part in activities with others as much as they want to (in-person or virtually) – health limitations (50%) and transportation (32%) are leading reasons people cannot participate as much as they want to

o States ranged from 44%-74%

• 82% of respondents get enough support for everyday activities and 84% get enough help with self-care

o OAA participants reported the lowest outcomes at 62% and 67%, respectively

SUPPORT

• Primary supporters were: 50% paid support worker who is not a friend or relative; 21% paid family member, spouse, partner, or friend; 28% unpaid family member, spouse, partner, or friend

o 86% paid staff do things the way they want them done

o 28% paid staff change too often

• 71% of respondents say services and supports meet all of their needs and goals

Insightful data about employment and community participation are reflected in the report. More than one in ten respondents reported that they would like to work if they were not currently employed. While people in age groups 45 and older wanted to work, those aged 18-44 were especially interested in employment. However, few reported having discussed employment opportunities with someone. Many respondents say they are as active as they want to be; however, health limitations and transportation are leading causes that prevent people from participating in their communities in the way they want. The report also highlights opportunities to further enhance access and independence.

“The National Core Indicators – Aging and Disabilities National Report 2023-24 takes a close look at how public systems are working,” said Stephanie Giordano, co-director of the National Core Indicators at HSRI. “The report shares critical information about the millions of people who rely on LTSS and what their lives are like, from their access to support and employment preferences to how connected they feel to their communities and how much choice they have in their lives.”

Rosa Plasencia, Senior Director of NCI-AD at ADvancing States, adds: “With nearly a decade of consistent data collection, NCI-AD offers states a powerful tool to track trends, spot gaps, and plan more effectively for the future. This depth of insight is essential for driving real, measurable improvements in the quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities who rely on public systems of support.A Dvancing States and HSRI are truly thankful to the participating states and the many individuals who shared their experiences with us.”

ABOUT NCI-AD

The NCI-AD program is a collaborative effort between participating states, ADvancing States, Human Services Research Institute (HSRI), and older adults and people with disabilities and their families. It aims to improve the quality of human service systems by using valid and reliable tools to collect, analyze, report on, and broadly disseminate data outcomes.

To access the full National Core Indicators – Aging and Disabilities National Report 2023-2024, please visit the NCI-AD website at https://nci-ad.org/.

