Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Hosts “Seen Them All” Challenge Picnic to Celebrate State Parks, Forests

Pennsylvania’s public lands are open year-round and we welcome all visitors, whether visiting for a day or enjoying the “Seen Them All” Challenge.” — John Norbeck, DCNR

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) celebrated the achievements of outdoor enthusiasts at its first “Seen Them All” Picnic, held on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at Cowans Gap State Park. This gathering celebrated more than 30 adventurers who successfully completed the “Seen Them All” Challenge, offering comradery, education, and connection with other finishers.

The “Seen Them All” Challenge is an exciting journey that takes participants through all 124 Pennsylvania state parks and 20 state forest districts, showcasing the diversity of natural landscapes, history, conservation, and recreational opportunities.

Finishers were welcomed by the Foundation and Jeffrey Johns, Cowans Gap State Park’s Park Manager, learned about the history from Outdoor Educator Evann McLucas, and had options to take group hikes around the lake. Also in attendance was John Norbeck, Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forestry with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, who talked about his own experiences seeing all of the state parks and forests and the potential additions in the near future.

“Thank you to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation for creating this great initiative to highlight outdoor enthusiasts up for the challenge of enjoying our state’s 124 state parks and 20 state forest districts,” DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck said. “Pennsylvania’s public lands are open year-round and we welcome all visitors, whether visiting for a day or enjoying the “Seen Them All” Challenge.”

While reminiscing about their journeys, many shared their favorite stops and tips for accomplishing the challenge. PPFF took the opportunity to gather their advice, including recording some of their experiences for a future mini-series episodes of the Think Outside with Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Podcast.

Joe Brosky recapped the start of his journey in an interview for the Podcast. "On Donna's first day of retirement, my wife, we decided to go to one of our favorite parts of the Laurel Hill State Park. I had been retired for a year, but it was our first day together when both of us were retired. When we went into the office, we spotted the PA Parks and Forests Foundation Passport, and we said, "That's it! That’s the adventure we’re looking for" and we drew a line through our working days and decided to do the “Seen them All” challenge."

Joe continued, "Donna thought we could do it in about 5 years. It was May 31, 2018. We had decided Point State Park, which was added to the system in 1974, would be our last one to mark off our list. We both had grown up in Pittsburgh, and we had begun dating in 1975. And, almost 5 years to the day, we completed all of them on June 1 at Point State Park."

He continued to talk about their experiences and about the "Adventures in Penn's Wood" book he wrote.

Many of those who have finished the challenge kept track with the PA Parks and Forests Passport. While physically small, this guide is packed full of information looking to get people outside to explore the Commonwealth. The first half of the Passport talks about conservation, history, smaller themed challenges, and how to get involved supporting your local parks and forests. The second half features a brief overview of every state park and forest district and offers a space for a unique stamp from each location.

“It was an exciting day, gathering with park and forest enthusiasts,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Foundation. “What stood out for me most was the instant rapport the ‘challengers’ had with one another, their shared passion for these places creating immediate bonds.’

The Challenge is open to everyone—residents and non-residents—and there are no age requirements. You can find details by visiting PPFF.Online/Seen-Them-All or tune into the podcast.

The first of four episodes in the Think Outside Podcast with PPFF’s mini-series launches on Monday, October 20, 2025, with new episodes every two weeks. You can listen on your favorite streaming platform or at www.ThinkOutsidePodcast.org.

You can add fun to your adventure by purchasing a PA Parks and Forests Passport at PPFF.Gives/OnlineStore.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

Full photo caption: A group of the “Seen Them All” Challenge finishers gathered for a picnic at Cowans Gap State Park. Included in the group are Marci Mowery (PPFF President), John Norbeck (DCNR Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forestry), Jeffrey Johns (Park Manager), Evann McLucas (DCNR Outdoor Educator), Tina Molsky (PPFF Board Chair), and Pam Metzger (PPFF Membership Coordinator).

