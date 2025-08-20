Three New Board Members Join Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Margarita Caicedo, Paul Roth, and Mike Teeter join PPFF's Board of Directors.

Each brings a deep enthusiasm for our mission to inspire stewardship of PA’s state parks and forests, along with valuable skills and perspectives that will strengthen our work and expand our impact.” — Marci Mowery

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Margarita Caicedo, Paul Roth, and Mike Teeter. These new members bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and passion for conservation and community engagement to the organization as it continues its mission to protect and enhance Pennsylvania’s parks and forests for present and future generations.

Margarita Caicedo started volunteering with PPFF in 2021 as our first Latina Ambassador. She was the 2024 Volunteer of the Year, attends community events, and is the host of the Foundation’s monthly appearances on WXAC radio in Reading. She is a dedicated advocate for ensuring Spanish-speaking community members feel welcomed and included in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. Drawing from her own experiences navigating the vast opportunities available in the outdoors, she skillfully guides others with warmth and enthusiasm, helping them discover and enjoy all that our state’s natural spaces have to offer.

Paul Roth believes that state parks and forests are the bedrock and crown jewel of conservation and outdoor recreation. Formerly a Project Coordinator with the Finley Center for Private Forests at Penn State, he now works through his own consulting service, Entropia, on issues involving energy, reforestation of mine lands, and forest conservation priorities in general. Paul enjoys anything outdoors, especially with his kids and dogs. Some of his favorite things are fishing, hiking, birding, plant and mushroom identification, hunting, and mountain biking!

Mike Teeter, recipient of the 2021 Covid-19 Champion Award and the 2024 Education Award, is a passionate advocate for the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation and a dedicated promoter of outdoor experiences for several decades. He is frequently seen engaging with the public while tabling for the Foundation at events, always eager to share insights about the organization’s mission, the value of outdoor recreation, and the importance of building connections within the community. In his professional role where he works for a proactive outdoor company, Mike ensures that essential gear and equipment are available to support outdoor enthusiasts. Whether it’s a leisurely walk or a multi-day hiking adventure, Mike finds joy in regularly exploring Pennsylvania’s natural landscapes with friends and family.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike, Margarita, and Paul to the Foundation’s board,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “Each brings a deep enthusiasm for our mission to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, along with valuable skills and perspectives that will strengthen our work and expand our impact.”

PPFF is committed to supporting state parks and forests through advocacy, volunteerism, and breaking down barriers to get people outdoors. The addition of these new board members strengthens the organization’s capacity to fulfill its mission and serve the people of Pennsylvania. If you would like to get involved, visit our website at PAParksAndForests.org.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

