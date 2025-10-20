MCH Strategic Data Completes Fall 2025 K–12 Education Data Update

MCH completes Fall 2025 K–12 Data Refresh, validating 4.1M personnel records to deliver the most accurate school data.

SWEET SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCH Strategic Data , the leading compiler of K–12 education marketing data, today announced the completion of its Fall Data Refresh, reaffirming its position as the most advanced and continuously updated source of K–12 personnel and institution data in the United States.Read more about this update on the MCH Fall 2025 Update Blog Over the past two years, MCH has invested millions of dollars to revolutionize its data-gathering infrastructure — fully automating the process of verifying and updating education records every 30 days, year-round. The Fall update is especially significant as school districts nationwide experience an influx of new hires and position changes at the start of the academic year.In its August and September update cycles, MCH’s proprietary process validated more than 4.1 million school personnel records, added 380,000+ new educators, and refreshed over 235,000 email addresses across 70,000 K–12 institutions. An additional 15,000 schools are currently in ongoing maintenance mode and will be finalized within the next two months, completing updates for more than 85,000 schools nationwide.MCH’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY SETS THE STANDARDUnlike traditional compilers that rely on static or third-party data, MCH’s unique methodology incorporates more than 90,000 custom-built Python monitoring programs designed and maintained in-house. These programs, combined with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) processes, continuously identify and verify personnel and school changes as they occur throughout the year.The raw data gathered is then enhanced by dozens of data cleaning, matching, and standardization algorithms built specifically for the education market. This blend of automation and intelligence delivers a level of data freshness and accuracy unmatched in the industry.MARKET ADVANTAGE FOR MCH CUSTOMERSBeing first to market with this level of updated education data gives MCH customers an exclusive early-access advantage—allowing them to reach new hires and decision-makers in schools months before competitors relying on slower, less dynamic data providers.MCH customers benefit from:• Early mover access to newly hired and newly listed school personnel• Higher campaign performance from verified, clean, and deliverable data• Reduced bounce rates and fewer email blocking incidents from major ESPs• Actionable, real-time insights to strengthen education marketing strategiesWith the recent closure of the U.S. Department of Education, the K–12 data landscape has become more fragmented than ever — making MCH’s independently compiled and continuously updated database the most reliable and comprehensive resource available today.ABOUT MCH STRATEGIC DATAMCH Strategic Data is the leading provider of K–12 education marketing data in the United States. Leveraging decades of experience and proprietary data compilation technology, MCH empowers organizations to connect with key decision-makers through accurate, verified, and continuously updated data.For more information or to request a demo of MCH’s cloud-hosted, private marketing databases, visit www.mchdata.com or call (800) 776-6373.

