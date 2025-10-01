New 2025 Guide Helps K-12 Marketers Improve Email Deliverability and Engagement

Email Best Practices for K12 Education Marketers

A free 2025 guide from MCH shows K-12 marketers how to boost deliverability, stay compliant, and connect with educators effectively.

K-12 marketers face unique challenges — our guide shows how to adapt modern email practices for stronger results in education.” — Peter Long, CEO

SWEET SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCH Strategic Data , a leading provider of education marketing data and services, has announced the release of its newest resource: Email Best Practices for B2B Education Marketers 2025 . This free guide is designed to help K-12 marketers navigate evolving email regulations, overcome deliverability challenges, and strengthen engagement with teachers, administrators, and school district leaders.As inboxes grow increasingly competitive and new requirements from providers such as Google and Yahoo take effect, education marketers face mounting obstacles in ensuring their messages reach the right audience. The guide provides a step-by-step framework covering every stage of the process, from planning and targeting to deployment and optimization.Among the topics addressed are authentication and compliance strategies, including how to implement SPF, DKIM, and DMARC protocols while remaining compliant with CAN-SPAM, GDPR, and CASL regulations. The guide also highlights best practices for segmenting audiences by role, grade level, and district demographics, with tips on aligning campaigns with the academic calendar to maximize impact.Education marketers will find strategies for creating mobile-first, accessible, and content-rich emails that provide genuine value to educators, such as curriculum-aligned insights, toolkits, and funding resources. Practical guidance is offered on avoiding spam traps, monitoring engagement signals, and maintaining clean, validated lists to protect sender reputation. Finally, the guide emphasizes the importance of continuous improvement through testing and optimization, including A/B testing, performance analysis, and refinements to future campaigns.“Our goal with this resource is to give education marketers a clear roadmap for success,” said Peter Long, CEO of MCH Strategic Data. “Marketers in the K-12 space face unique challenges — from strict IT firewalls to seasonal budget cycles. This guide shows how to adapt modern email practices to the education sector, so campaigns are both compliant and impactful.”In addition to publishing best-in-class marketing resources, MCH provides end-to-end services including email deployment, cloud database hosting, API integrations, and campaign support. By combining accurate audience data with modern marketing technology, MCH enables clients to reach educators effectively and achieve measurable results.The Email Best Practices for B2B Education Marketers 2025 guide is available now as a free download here About MCH Strategic DataFounded nearly a century ago, MCH Strategic Data is a trusted source of marketing data and technology solutions for the K-12 education and healthcare sectors. MCH data is updated regularly to ensure marketers can confidently reach decision-makers with the industry’s cleanest and most accurate lists. Beyond data, MCH offers email marketing deployment, hosted cloud databases, and seamless API integrations to provide clients with a complete marketing advantage.

