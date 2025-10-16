Infection Shield Releases Free Outbreak Readiness Workbook for Ontario Long‑Term Care Homes

Kamyab Ghatan MD, CIC®, AL-CIP™ IPAC Mini-Assessment

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infection Shield today released a free Outbreak Readiness Workbook built specifically for long‑term care (LTC) teams seeking faster first‑hour response, clearer public‑health communication, and stronger documentation ahead of the respiratory season. The package, shared at AdvantAge Ontario’s Region 5 meeting, is now available to LTC homes province‑wide.The workbook brings together Infection Shield’s field‑tested tools in one place:1. Enteric and Respiratory Outbreak Table‑Top Exercises with progressive injects that clarify roles, PHU notification timing, testing logistics, staffing resilience, and family communications—ending with a 30‑day “Owner • Action • Date” plan.2. Mini IPAC Assessment Guide—a concise, 40‑point self‑audit with plain‑English score interpretation so leaders can gauge risk in minutes and prioritise fixes.3. IPAC Engagement & Communication toolkit for staff, family, and resident councils, including pre‑season planning, visibility campaigns, and measurement steps.4. Staff Vaccination Uplift Playbook—a four‑week sprint plan with night‑shift clinics, opt‑out consent flow, champion outreach, and a simple scoreboard to improve coverage.“Homes asked for practical tools that translate guidance into action—especially in the first hour of a suspected outbreak,” said a spokesperson for Infection Shield. “This workbook puts the scripts, roles, and checklists at their fingertips, with a built‑in 30‑day improvement plan to lock in gains.”The materials align with Public Health Ontario practices and the Fixing Long‑Term Care Act framework and are designed so EDs, DOCs, and IPAC Leads can use them immediately without adding paperwork. Implementation support, if needed, is eligible under Ontario’s dedicated IPAC funding envelope, allowing homes to strengthen readiness without drawing on operating budgets.Workbook download: ACCESS RESOURCES About Infection ShieldInfection Shield is a Toronto‑based infection‑prevention and control consultancy that helps long‑term care, retirement, dental, and congregate‑living organisations turn complex regulations into practical routines that protect residents, staff, and reputations. Services include comprehensive IPAC audits, real‑time monitoring apps, outbreak response, staff education, and policy development. Learn more at www.infectionshield.ca For more information, contact:

