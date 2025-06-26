Ontario IPAC Funding Covers External Consulting: Infection Shield Program Cuts LTC Workload and Compliance Risk

Kamyab Ghatan MD, CIC®, AL-CIP™

Ontario LTCs can use IPAC funding to hire Infection Shield and cut outbreaks 35 % and slash compliance workloads for EDs, DOCs, and IPAC leads.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many Ontario long-term care (LTC) homes are unaware that the province’s dedicated Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) funding envelope can be used to pay for outside expertise. Infection Shield , a Toronto-based IPAC consultancy, today clarified that its rapid-response program is fully billable under the funding and can actually reduce internal workload while driving down infection-related costs.“We often hear, ‘Bringing in a consultant will just give us more to do,’” said Dr. Kamyab Ghatan, National Chief Infection Control Officer at Infection Shield. “In practice, the opposite happens: executive teams gain visibility, Directors of Care gain compliance assurance, and IPAC leads gain hands-on support to execute tasks they already own.”How the program lightens the loadExecutive Directors receive a live dashboard that ranks issues by risk and shows real-time progress. A recent 160-bed home reported a 25 % drop in overtime linked to outbreak management.Directors of Care get ministry-aligned action plans and ready-to-file documentation, cutting weekly compliance paperwork by up to 5 hours.IPAC Leads work side-by-side with Infection Shield consultants who direct staff huddles, conduct mock inspections, and update protocols, turning solitary tasks into team efforts.Proven impactAcross participating homes, the program has delivered:- 35 % fewer infection-related incident reports- 48 % shorter outbreak durations- Zero compliance orders during unannounced ministry inspectionsThe cost of these results is absorbed by the ministry’s IPAC funding stream, leaving operating budgets untouched. AdvantAge Ontario released the funding details in their most recent "Media Clips" newsletter.For further details on funding eligibility and program methodology, book a 10-minute call: https://infectionshield.ca/free-consult/ About Infection ShieldInfection Shield is a Canadian infection-prevention and control consultancy that helps long-term care, retirement, dental, and congregate-living organisations translate complex regulations into practical routines that protect residents, staff, and reputations. Services include comprehensive IPAC audits, real-time PPE and hand-hygiene monitoring apps, outbreak response, staff education, and policy development. Learn more at www.infectionshield.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.