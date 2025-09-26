Refoundry Recognized by Chicago Innovation Awards for Groundbreaking Wingman Services

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refoundry ’s Wingman services have been honored by the 2025 Chicago Innovation Awards, a celebration of the most innovative products and services shaping the region’s business landscape.The Chicago Innovation Awards spotlight organizations that challenge convention and deliver transformative value. Refoundry’s Wingman framework stands apart from traditional MSP models that rely on generalists and ticket systems. Instead, Wingman is purpose-built around outcomes while aligning strategy, technology, and security to give organizations clarity, structure, and specialized expertise exactly when it’s needed.Wingman empowers lean, ambitious teams to accelerate progress without adding headcount. From navigating audits and onboarding clients to addressing mounting compliance and cybersecurity demands, Wingman delivers peer-level advisory and tactical execution that help leaders prioritize risks, fill skill set gaps, and build a secure, scalable foundation for the future.“It’s an honor to see Wingman recognized alongside some of the most forward-thinking solutions in this competitive segment,” said Mike Gribble, Refoundry CRO. “The market’s response has been incredible, and this recognition highlights the momentum we’re building.”Refoundry attributes much of this momentum to its unique approach: combining subject matter experts, a proven framework, and a focus on outcomes rather than tickets or tools. This model gives growing organizations the confidence to move faster, take on bigger challenges, and scale without unnecessary complexity.“The Refoundry origin story is based on the belief that organizations deserve more than the old IT Services “partner”, or MSP simply focused on break/fix models; modern companies deserve flexible support models that match current demands and their need to produce outcomes,” added Gribble. “This recognition shows we’re not just delivering technology services; we’re enabling ambitious teams to achieve clarity, control, and confidence in their future.”The 2025 Chicago Innovation Awards were celebrated on September 9th at Venue West in Chicago, bringing together leaders across industries to showcase the city’s most impactful innovations.

