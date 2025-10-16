InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Rapid-Application Identification for Safer, Calmer Patient Care

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adam H. of Dodge City, KS is the creator of the Slap N' Go Medical Bracelet, an innovative, snap-style identification system designed to improve efficiency, safety, and comfort in medical, emergency, and behavioral health environments. The bracelet’s self-coiling “slap” mechanism enables rapid application for minimizing physical contact and reducing stress for both patients and staff.Traditional medical identification bracelets, typically composed of adhesive paper or rigid plastic, are slow to apply, prone to tearing or loss, and can escalate tension during emergency situations. Patients with anxiety, developmental differences, or behavioral challenges may resist wearing conventional wristbands, increasing the potential for injury or noncompliance. The Slap N’ Go Medical Bracelet eliminates these challenges by combining instant application, secure fit, and patient-centered design in a single, durable product.The bracelet is constructed from a concave-shaped flexible metal strip encased in vinyl or PVC material. It automatically coils around the wrist or ankle upon contact to form a secure and comfortable fit. A clear window pouch along the outer surface holds patient identification or medical information cards, ensuring visibility and durability in both clinical and field environments. The optional adhesive closure enhances tamper resistance for high-security situations, while an adjustable strap feature accommodates varying wrist sizes or long-term wear.Key features and benefits include:• Instant Snap-On Application: Allows staff to identify and secure patients in seconds to reduce delay during emergencies or mass-casualty events.• Safe for High-Risk Situations: Minimizes physical struggle or restraint required when identifying combative, anxious, or special-needs patients.• Integrated ID Window: Protects and displays patient information cards, QR codes, or barcodes for digital record scanning.• Adjustable Fit: Integrated sizing strap accommodates wrists or ankles of different sizes for improved comfort and reusability.• Enhanced Safety for Staff and Patients: Reduces risk of injury during identification procedures, especially in behavioral health environments.The Slap N’ Go Medical Bracelet can be adapted for schools, emergency shelters, outdoor events, or law enforcement use where quick, tamper-proof identification is essential. Its tactile and fidget-friendly design also offers a calming effect for children and individuals with sensory sensitivities.Adam filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Slap N' Go Medical Bracelet. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Slap N' Go Medical Bracelet can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

