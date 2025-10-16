Portland Woman Charged with Assaulting Federal Law Enforcement Officer Near Local ICE Office

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Portland woman made her first appearance in federal court today after assaulting a federal officer near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Oriana Korol, 38, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offense of assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, on the evening of October 12, 2025, federal officers detained Korol after she interfered with an arrest of another subject. Korol kicked and bit a federal officer as she was being detained. Officers then arrested her for assaulting a federal officer.

Since June 13, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office has charged 34 defendants with federal crimes for offenses committed at the ICE building, including assaulting federal officers, failure to comply, and depredation of government property.

Korol made her first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. She was released on conditions pending further court proceedings.

Felony assault of a federal officer is punishable by up to eight years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.