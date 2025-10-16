David C. Waterman Sworn in as United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – David C. Waterman was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. Waterman was nominated by President Trump on March 31, 2025, and confirmed by the United States Senate on October 7, 2025. Chief United States District Judge Stephanie M. Rose administered the oath of office to United States Attorney Waterman today.

“I am honored to be confirmed as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. I am grateful to President Trump for the nomination and to Senators Grassley and Ernst for their steadfast support. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to my family, friends, and colleagues for their unwavering encouragement,” U.S. Attorney Waterman said. “Having been born and raised in the district, I am committed to upholding justice and safeguarding the community I proudly call home. I look forward to joining the many dedicated members of the United States Attorney’s Office and working with federal, state, and local partners to strengthen public safety and serve all Iowans.”

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Iowa prosecutes federal crimes in 47 counties in Iowa. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.

Waterman was most recently employed at a private law firm in Davenport. Waterman spent four years as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. He also served as a law clerk to the Honorable Michael J. Melloy, with the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, the Honorable John A. Jarvey, with the Southern District of Iowa, and the Honorable Mark W. Bennett, with the Northern District of Iowa.