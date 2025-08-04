Holistic Practitioners Turn to Red Light Therapy to Meet Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Healing Tools

From integrative chiropractors to functional nutritionists, an increasing number of practitioners are incorporating red light therapy into their practices

Red light therapy gives us a tool that works with the body’s natural healing processes and aligns with our mission of root-cause, non-toxic care.” — Daniele G. Lattanzi

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global red light therapy market is projected to reach nearly $2 billion by 2030, driven by increasing consumer interest in biohacking, skin health, and alternative approaches to pharmaceutical care. As demand surges for natural, drug-free wellness solutions, holistic health practitioners are embracing Red Light Therapy (RLT) as a powerful way to improve patient outcomes and expand the services they offer. From integrative chiropractors to functional nutritionists and wellness centers, an increasing number of practitioners are incorporating red light therapy devices into their practices, experiencing immediate benefits. Holistic Health Solutions is hosting a podcast, "The Red Light Revolution: Game-Changing Therapy," featuring Dr. Anne Dunev, PhD, ACN, CCHS,“We spend more time indoors than ever before in history. However, we require specific spectrums of light for healing. Red light therapy devices bring the exact spectrum of light our cells need,” says Dunev.For holistic providers, red light therapy offers a seamless way to:• Accelerate healing and tissue repair• Reduce inflammation and pain naturally• Support adrenal and thyroid health• Improve circulation, skin tone, and collagen production• Enhance mood, sleep, and energyWith RLT devices now available in sizes and formats suitable for clinics, mobile practices, and even at-home client use, it's easier than ever to integrate this modality into holistic care protocols.Patients are Seeing Real Results and Spreading the WordPractitioners who’ve added RLT report not only better patient outcomes, but also increased retention and referrals. Clients experience noticeable improvements in pain, recovery time, and overall vitality, often within a few sessions. Many begin requesting red light therapy specifically, making it one of the most accessible growth opportunities in holistic care today.“We see patients struggling with fatigue, chronic inflammation, or hormonal issues—and they’re often frustrated by the lack of progress through conventional channels,” says Daniele G. Lattanzi, CEO of Holistic Health Solutions. “Red light therapy gives us a tool that works with the body’s natural healing processes and aligns with our mission of root-cause, non-toxic care.”Tools, Training, and Support for Holistic ClinicsTo help practitioners learn more about this emerging modality, Holistic Health Solutions is hosting a podcast featuring Dr. Anne Dunev, who will discuss the benefits of incorporating Red-Light Therapy into a holistic practice. She will give insights into the research, practical applications, device options, and clinical protocols to support successful implementation.Date: Wednesday, August 6th at 12:30 pmAbout Holistic Health Solutions, Inc.At Holistic Health Solutions Inc., we are passionate about redefining the future of wellness by supporting and empowering holistic health professionals. Our mission is simple yet impactful: to equip holistic leaders with cutting-edge clinical training, high-quality wellness products, and advanced therapeutic devices that elevate care and enhance lives.

