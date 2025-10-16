OSCE RFoM Spotlights Media Freedom and Journalist Safety at Warsaw Human Dimension Conference

VIENNA, 16 October 2025 - Media freedom, the safety of journalists, and strategies to address disinformation and strengthen information integrity were among the key issues discussed last week at the OSCE Warsaw Human Dimension Conference (WHDC).

Opening the 8 October session, dedicated to “Freedom of Expression, Freedom of the Media and Safety of Journalists”, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM) Jan Braathu called on participating States to close the implementation gaps in fulfilling their commitments under the Ministerial Council Decision 3/18 on Safety of Journalists.

“MC Decision 3/18 represents an important acknowledgement by participating States that independent, critical, public interest journalism cannot exist if journalists fear retaliation for their work,” Representative Braathu noted. “The Decision is more than a set of principles. It’s a call to action. It calls for national laws to be reviewed and reformed, for law enforcement agencies and state bodies to receive training on the safety of journalists, and for participating States to strengthen accountability and end impunity for crimes against journalists.”

“Today, I urge all of us to move steadfastly from commitment to implementation. We have no time to lose,” Braathu added.

The Office of the RFoM organized five side events in co-operation with selected participating States. These focused on specific aspects of media freedom, including attacks against women journalists, strategies to address disinformation, support mechanisms for journalists in exile, and the relationship between media and police.

Representative Braathu also met with representatives of several participating States to discuss some of the most pressing concerns affecting media freedom as a core element of comprehensive security while in Warsaw. In addition, the Representative held a number of meetings with journalists and civil society representatives, many of whom are currently facing legal and physical harassment for their professional activities.

Held from 6 to 17 October and organized by the OSCE’s Finnish Chairpersonship, in close co-operation with the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the WHDC is the Organization’s largest annual gathering dedicated to evaluating the implementation of human rights commitments across the 57 participating States. The Conference provides a unique forum to exchange views among participating States, civil society, and experts from across the OSCE region.

