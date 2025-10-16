D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Showcase the Artisanal Heritage of Spain and EUROPE

Consorcio Serrano Jamon Consorcio Serrano with Asparagus Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Ham

Honoring craftsmanship and origin, Jamón ConsorcioSerrano’s certified Spanish serrano ham—embodies Europe’s enduring culinary heritage

What sets it apart isn’t just the flavor—it’s the process, the place, and the promise behind it. That seal on each ham isn’t just a logo—it’s a guarantee” — Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fall ushers in a new season of gatherings and seasonal cooking, interest is growing in traditional European ingredients that bring both cultural depth and culinary versatility. Among them is Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, Europe’s certified cured ham, known for its balance of heritage, quality, and traceability.A staple of Mediterranean cuisine for centuries, Jamón ConsorcioSerrano is increasingly appearing on seasonal charcuterie boards, fall menus, and home gatherings—providing chefs, food professionals, and hosts with a connection to longstanding artisanal food traditions.“We often say our product is crafted in Spain, perfected by time,” said Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, Chief Marketing Officer of the Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español. “What sets it apart isn’t just the flavor—it’s the process, the place, and the promise behind it. That seal on each ham isn’t just a logo—it’s a guarantee.”Culinary Traditions and Seasonal RelevanceAs fall brings a focus on comforting and seasonal cuisine, chefs and educators continue to highlight Jamón ConsorcioSerrano as a versatile ingredient in European gastronomy. Its naturally cured flavor and subtle salt balance make it suitable for pairing with fruits, cheeses, breads, and regional specialties—reflecting Spain’s long-standing artisanal food culture.“You don’t need a holiday to make something feel special,” said Chef Doreen Colondres, campaign ambassador and Latin food advocate. “Jamón ConsorcioSerrano brings story and substance to the table—it’s rooted in Spanish tradition yet adapts beautifully to the way we cook and gather today.”Certified. Traceable. Authentic.While “Serrano-style” hams are widely available in the U.S., Jamón ConsorcioSerrano carries the ConsorcioSerrano seal—an established mark of quality, tradition, and certified Spanish origin - produced, aged, and inspected entirely in Spain. Cured in the countryside for a minimum of 12 months using sea salt and time, the product is subject to rigorous quality controls.Only about 25% of hams produced by member companies earn the ConsorcioSerrano seal, which guarantees:• 100% Spanish origin• Minimum of 12 months aging• Traditional artisan methods• Final piece by piece selectionThe red seal is recognized as one of the most respected quality certifications in Europe’s cured meat category.Meeting Modern Culinary ValuesThe product reflects key values for today’s food and beverage professionals:• Transparency & Trust – Third-party certification for quality and origin• Sustainability – Produced in alignment with EU’s Farm to Fork strategy• Regional Integrity – Made only in Spain by certified producers• Versatility – Suitable for restaurants, specialty retailers, and home cooks alikeAbout D.O Cava:D.O. Cava is a prestigious Denomination of Origin recognized for producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines. Cava is known for its exceptional quality and versatility, made using the traditional method, which involves secondary fermentation in the bottle. Cava is celebrated globally and exported to over 100 countries, making it one of the most exported sparkling wine in Europe. The regulatory body ensures rigorous standards are met to maintain the excellence and authenticity of Cava, allowing it to consistently rank among the best sparkling wines internationally.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGNIn 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. This campaign aims to increase competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.