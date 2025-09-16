Flamenco Reimagined: Siudy Garrido’s 'BAILAORA' Premieres at Lincoln Center During Hispanic Heritage Month

Siudy Garrido, Latin GRAMMY–nominated flamenco dancer and artistic director of Siudy Flamenco Company

The Latin Grammy–nominated artist brings her groundbreaking flamenco work to New York City on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

My footwork is my voice, it’s how I create and share my art with the world. Through Bailaora, I want to tell my story as a creator and show how my work becomes the truest expression of my soul” — Siudy Garrido, Latin GRAMMY–nominated flamenco dancer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed flamenco dance-theater artist Siudy Garrido will mark her 25th anniversary season with the New York premiere of her celebrated work BAILAORA: This Is My Voice on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center (10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023).This milestone performance, presented during Hispanic Heritage Month, is part of an international tour that continues in Miami (November 8) and Madrid, Spain (November 17), the birthplace of flamenco.A Latin Grammy–nominated artist, Garrido is one of the few women outside of Spain to emerge as a true innovator in flamenco—a rhythm rarely mastered beyond its borders. In the U.S., as a Latina immigrant from Venezuela, she has broken barriers, establishing herself as a global ambassador for the art form. Her body of work brings a fresh vision to flamenco, fusing tradition with contemporary innovation and the voice of her cultural heritage. Recipient of the National Dance Award in her home country and a Drama Desk Award nomination in New York City as a choreographer—honoring her fusion of flamenco with urban genres—Garrido has further cemented her reputation as a bold trailblazer and visionary artist.At the heart of BAILAORA: This Is My Voice lies the concept of footwork as artistic expression—how Garrido’s refined technique transforms traditional zapateado (footwork) into her own artistic voice, both as creator and performer. Her intricate rhythms engage in dialogue not only with traditional flamenco instruments but also with unconventional ones such as the flute, piano, and electric guitar. The production features a celebrated flamenco ballet and boldly incorporates atypical choreographic elements not commonly associated with the genre. Together with the music, these elements craft a daring new soundscape where each step resonates as part of a broader, orchestral language.“My footwork is my voice—it’s the way I create and the way I express my art to the world,” says Siudy Garrido. “With Bailaora, I want to share my story as a creator, and how my work becomes the leading voice of my soul—how it gives rise to the entire musical score.”Event DetailsWhat: BAILAORA: This Is My VoiceWho: Siudy Garrido Flamenco Dance TheaterWhen: Friday, October 17, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.Where: Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Nueva York, NY 10023Tour: Miami – November 8, 2025 | Madrid, Spain – November 17, 2025Tickets: Available at siudyflamenco.orgAbout the Flamenco Dance Theater: Founded by Siudy Garrido, the Siudy Flamenco Dance Theater is dedicated to preserving and innovating the tradition of flamenco through bold choreography, cross-genre collaborations, and cultural exchange. The company has collaborated with orchestras such as the Los Angeles Philharmonics and the Bursa Symphony Orchestra in Turkey. And has toured internationally Over the past 25 years, the company has become a leading voice in contemporary flamenco performing across the Americas and Europe, and building bridges between communities through the power of dance. www.siudyflamencodancetheater.org About Siudy Garrido: Siudy Garrido is a Venezuelan-born, flamenco dancer, choreographer, and artistic director celebrated for her pioneering vision in the world of flamenco in America. Garrido directs Siudy Flamenco Dance Theater since 2015 in Miami. Is Miami Dance Choreographer Award, Venezuelan National Dance Award, and has been Nominated for the Latin GrammyAwards and the Drama Desk Awards. Garrido has performed on some of the most prestigious stages worldwide, bringing a fresh and global perspective to an art form historically dominated by Spanish artists. Is known for collaborations with Gustavo Dudamel who commissioned her full score ballet of emblematic “El Amor Brujo” with the LA Phil. As a Latina immigrant, Garrido has established herself as a cultural trailblazer, blending her Venezuelan roots with flamenco’s deep traditions to create works that resonate with audiences across borders.About Lincoln Center: Lincoln Center is a premier performing arts center and iconic civic cultural campus. A beacon for the arts in New York City and around the world, Lincoln Center believes the arts are fundamental to our humanity and should be accessible to all—connecting us to one another, expanding our individual and collective imaginations, and elevating our spirit. Opened in 1962, the 16-acre campus is home to eleven resident arts organizations dedicated to uplifting the role of art and artists in our society, providing a destination for global artistic voices, training the next generation of great artists, and creating unforgettable experiences for all New Yorkers: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Film at Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Juilliard School, Lincoln Center Theater, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and School of American Ballet. Lincoln Center welcomes millions of people for thousands of performances each year, anchoring New York City’s legendary creative life and greatly impacting its civic and economic wellbeing.About Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the Lincoln Center campus is a destination that welcomes all—where every visitor, whether a native New Yorker or New Yorker for a day, can find inspiration, artistic innovation, and community in the creative achievements realized on campus. Year-round, we offer robust seasons of programming, representing a broad spectrum of performing arts disciplines and complementing the artistic and educational activities of the 10 fellow resident arts organizations with whom we share a home. LCPA presents hundreds of programs each year, offered for free or Choose-What-You-Pay, helping ensure that the arts are at the center of civic life for all.

