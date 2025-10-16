Finger Lakes Wins Wine Enthusiast Award

Governor Kathy Hochul today congratulated the Finger Lakes region on being named the 2025 American Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast as part of the magazine’s prestigious Wine Star Awards. The honor recognizes the region’s world-class winemaking, sustainable practices and collaborative community that have helped define New York State as a leader in American viticulture.

“From the lakeside vineyards to family-run wineries, the Finger Lakes region continues to produce world-class wines and welcome visitors from around the world,” Governor Hochul said. “Working together with the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, the state continues to support its winemakers and vineyards, encouraging the industry to grow and flourish. To have the Finger Lakes named Wine Enthusiast’s American Wine Region of the Year is not only a testament to the talent and passion of New York’s winemakers — it’s a win for our state’s economy and our reputation as a global wine destination.”

The Finger Lakes, home to 11 glacial lakes and more than 140 wineries, is the largest and most established wine-producing region in New York State. Anchored by Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga Lakes, the area is internationally recognized for its cool-climate native and hybrid varieties, as well as classic vinifera varieties, particularly Riesling and Cabernet Franc. The Finger Lakes also produces world-class rosés and sparkling wines. The region’s unique geography and microclimates have fostered a growing community of family-owned and operated wineries, many of which are pioneers in sustainable winegrowing. To date, 55 vineyards in the Finger Lakes have been certified under the New York Sustainable Winegrowing Program.

Wine Enthusiast Media President Jacqueline Strum said, “The Finger Lakes have been a beacon of innovation, resilience, and quality within American wine. The region's winemakers combine deep respect for tradition with a forward-looking commitment to sustainability and community, producing wines that consistently stand among the world’s best. We recognize the Finger Lakes with a Wine Star Award as the 2025 American Wine Region of the Year for its exceptional wines, people and sense of place that make the region truly special.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Finger Lakes wine industry's global recognition reflects the incredible partnership between growers, winemakers, and communities that continue to help elevate New York’s statewide wine industry. This family of wineries and vineyards supports good-paying local jobs in rural communities and regional economic growth and drives tourism as visitors from around the globe travel to experience the region’s bounty. This award is the result of decades of hard work, vision, and creativity, and we congratulate the dedicated teams who take the grapes from vine to wine.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York’s wine industry continues to garner worldwide recognition for its quality and innovation, so it’s certainly fitting that Wine Enthusiast has chosen our own Finger Lakes as its 2025 American Wine Region of the Year. This is a testament to the success of our craft beverage sector here in New York State, and I couldn’t be prouder of all the growers and producers in the Finger Lakes region whose hard work is being recognized through this honor.”

New York State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan said, “The astounding craftsmanship and resiliency of our vintners is once again on full display, showcasing what many New Yorkers have known for years, nothing quite compares to a wine from the Finger Lakes. Being named Wine Enthusiast’s American Wine Region of the Year is something our winemakers can take pride in. New York is home to more than 400 wineries, and thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, our wine industry continues to accelerate to new heights and exciting frontiers. Cheers!”

New York Wine & Grape Foundation Executive Director Sam Filler said, “Many hands over many decades contributed to building the reputation of the Finger Lakes Wine Region. The region has a strong sense of community and collaboration. Its strength begins with unity. Together, we are redefining quality, tastes and experiences. This award is special because it recognizes how the Finger Lakes holds a unique place on the international wine stage.”

Finger Lakes Wine Alliance Executive Director Amy Navor said, “The Finger Lakes stands at a remarkable moment, a region born of resilience, defined by collaboration, and continuing to share its story with the world. Our multi-generational growers and emerging new wineries lift one another, shaping a community that thrives through change and crafts world-class cool-climate wines. This recognition from Wine Enthusiast affirms that collective spirit, proof that when the Finger Lakes wine rises, New York rises together. We’re proud to work with the New York Wine & Grape Foundation and our peers across the state to champion the innovation, authenticity and shared success that define New York’s wine regions today.”

New York State received a Wine Star Award for Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast in 2014. The honor underscores the region’s continued evolution as a global wine destination — driving tourism, supporting local economies, and strengthening the state’s agricultural and cultural identity.

For more information on the Wine Star Awards, visit Wine Enthusiast’s website.