Armilla AI Launches 'Navigating AI Litigation and Risk' White Paper and Live Database at ITC Vegas 2025

New Resource Expands Armilla’s AI Underwriting Arsenal and Equips Partners with Live AI Risk Intelligence

By combining litigation intelligence with model-level testing, we’re giving the industry both hindsight and foresight, showing not only how AI risks have emerged but how they will evolve.” — Karthik Ramakrishnan, CEO & Founder of Armilla AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armilla AI, the world’s first MGA dedicated exclusively to AI insurance, today announced the launch of its new white paper, “Navigating AI Litigation and Risk,” and the debut of the Armilla AI Litigation Database at ITC Vegas 2025, the insurance industry’s leading innovation conference.

Together, these initiatives signal an important expansion of Armilla’s underwriting capabilities, integrating live litigation intelligence with AI model evaluations to strengthen AI risk modelling and support brokers as they guide clients through emerging AI liability exposures.

Trends Defining the Future of AI Liability

Armilla’s analysis of approximately 200 AI-related cases shows that AI litigation is maturing into a measurable and systemic phenomenon, driven by corporate plaintiffs, expanding regulatory enforcement, certified class actions, and increasingly precise, system-specific claims. Exposure is concentrated in sectors where AI powers high-volume, high-impact decisions such as healthcare, financial services, employment, and more.

Beyond privacy, copyright, and discrimination claims, recent trends point to growing exposure from model performance failures such as errors and hallucinations, particularly in professional services. As AI liability regimes become clearer, Armilla expects AI-related litigation to accelerate and the continued emergence of AI risk as a distinct, insurable category.

“AI-related litigation has shifted from experimental to systemic,” said Karthik Ramakrishnan, CEO of Armilla AI. “This surge in real-world disputes is driving demand for protection, with over 90% of industry leaders now seeking insurance for generative AI risks, according to the Geneva Association. That’s the market we’re building for—coverage that reflects the scale and complexity of AI adoption. By combining litigation intelligence with model-level testing, we’re giving the industry both hindsight and foresight, showing not only how AI risks have emerged but how they will evolve.”

Strengthening AI Risk Modelling and Underwriting

The Armilla AI Litigation Database enhances Armilla’s proprietary underwriting framework by integrating rear-view litigation intelligence with forward-looking technical evaluations of AI systems.

While traditional insurance relies on historical claims, this integration creates a continuous feedback loop between emerging liability signals and system-level performance data, strengthening Armilla’s ability to quantify, model, and price AI risk across sectors.

Empowering Partners with Live AI Risk Signals

Coinciding with the launch, Armilla is introducing the Armilla Partner Portal, a secure platform that helps brokers and partners translate AI risk intelligence into actionable risk management and coverage strategies. The portal will provide:

- Access to the AI Litigation Database, searchable by sector, system type, and legal theory

- Continuous updates on emerging litigation and enforcement trends

- Educational resources to support understanding of AI risk and insurance coverage

“Brokers are being asked tough questions about AI risk,” said Philip Dawson, Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Armilla AI. “We’re giving them live insight into where AI litigation risk is emerging and the tools to turn that into coverage certainty for clients.”

The white paper and live database are available to select partners and brokers through the Armilla Partner Portal.

Request Access to the Partner Portal and White Paper: https://www.armilla.ai/request-broker-portal-access

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.