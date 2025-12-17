A-LIGN and Armilla partnership connects international AI standards to insurance underwriting

A-LIGN and Armilla AI Launch Turnkey Program Linking ISO/IEC 42001 Certification to AI Liability Insurance, Empowering Enterprises to Safely Scale AI Adoption

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A-LIGN, an ANAB-accredited global leader in cybersecurity and AI compliance, and Armilla AI, a Lloyd’s Coverholder and managing general agent (MGA) pioneering underwriting and insurance solutions for AI, today announced a strategic partnership. The result is a first-of-its-kind turnkey program that directly connects ISO/IEC 42001 certification—the international standard for AI management systems—with purpose-built AI liability insurance, designed to meet the demands of enterprise-scale AI adoption.

As organizations deploy generative AI and autonomous agents at scale, they face rising scrutiny from regulators, customers and partners. International standards like ISO/IEC 42001 are becoming critical benchmarks for responsible AI governance, especially as new AI legislation such as the EU AI Act and Colorado AI Act comes into force. Yet until now, assurance and insurance have remained siloed.

This program closes that gap. Enterprises that complete ISO/IEC 42001 certification with A-LIGN gain preferential access to Armilla’s affirmative AI insurance, with coverage tailored to their risk profile and validated controls. The partnership also creates a closed-loop system: certified clients enjoy enhanced insurability, while insureds can rely on A-LIGN’s audit services to strengthen and maintain governance.

“Our experience providing AI certification services echoes what we saw in cybersecurity,” said Patrick Sullivan, VP of Strategy and Innovation at A-LIGN. “Organizations serious about AI deployment treat certification against leading standards as foundational. This program adds a compelling layer—linking rigorous, accredited certification to tangible liability protection—so companies can innovate confidently.”

“This collaboration creates the virtuous cycle the AI industry needs to advance responsibly,” said Philip Dawson, Head of Partnerships at Armilla AI. “Robust governance is non-negotiable for widespread generative AI and agent adoption. ISO/IEC 42001 provides an authoritative baseline, A-LIGN delivers world-class accredited certification, and Armilla translates that governance into affirmative AI liability protection. Together, we empower enterprises to innovate boldly while managing risk effectively.”

Program Highlights

- Dedicated AI liability coverage for third-party risks including model errors, hallucinations, financial loss, property damage, AI regulatory investigations, data leakage and more.

- A new financial incentive for governance, rewarding certification with improved underwriting terms.

- A feedback loop between assurance and insurance, where certification improves insurability and insurance incentivizes continuous improvement.

The program is now available to AI developers and deployers pursuing ISO/IEC 42001 certification with A-LIGN across North America.



About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a leading provider of cybersecurity and AI certification services, delivering high-assurance audits across SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 42001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and more. With ANAB and UKAS accreditations and a technology-enabled approach, A-LIGN helps thousands of organizations mitigate risk and build trust.

Visit www.a-lign.com

About Armilla AI

Armilla AI is a Lloyd’s-backed managing general agent (MGA) and recognized pioneer in underwriting and insurance for artificial intelligence. Supported by A-rated global insurers including Chaucer, Axis Capital, and Convex, Armilla offers independent model evaluations, performance warranties, and affirmative liability coverage—empowering enterprises to deploy next-generation AI with confidence.

Visit www.armilla.ai

