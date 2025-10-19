Promotional image for the Black Design Collective’s Upcycle Denim Fashion Show, the closing event of LA Fashion Week in Los Angeles, celebrating sustainable fashion and creative reuse of denim.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Design Collective Unveils Sustainable Upcycle Denim Fashion Show at LA Fashion Week In partnership with GUESS Jeans, Wells Fargo, and The Salvation Army , BDC leads a sustainable fashion movement redefining denim.The Black Design Collective (BDC) is reshaping the conversation around sustainable fashion with its Upcycle Denim Fashion Show, debuting at LA Fashion Week on Saturday, October 18. This innovative initiative brings together designers, students, and industry partners to transform reclaimed denim into contemporary new designs—celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and conscious design.In partnership with GUESS Jeans, Wells Fargo, and The Salvation Army, the Upcycle Denim Project highlights the power of collaboration across corporate, creative, and community sectors. Denim donated by The Salvation Army was reimagined by participating designers and students, showcasing how discarded textiles can be reborn into fashion-forward pieces that are both stylish and sustainable.“Through the Upcycle Denim initiative, we’re not just promoting sustainability—we’re creating opportunities for designers to lead with purpose,” said TJ Walker, Co-Founder of the Black Design Collective and Co-Founder of Cross Colours. “Our goal is to empower emerging talent while advancing solutions that address waste and environmental responsibility within the fashion industry.”The showcase will feature one-of-a-kind designs from emerging and established Black designers, as well as student participants from local fashion programs, each offering a unique interpretation of sustainability through the lens of culture, creativity, and innovation. The runway presentation concludes months of educational workshops and design mentorships designed to guide participants through sustainable sourcing, upcycling, and circular fashion practices.“We are proud to align with partners like GUESS Jeans, Wells Fargo, and The Salvation Army who share our commitment to innovation and social impact,” said Kevan Hall, Co-Founder of the Black Design Collective. “Together, we’re highlighting how creativity and conscious collaboration can drive change in the fashion ecosystem.”The Upcycle Denim Fashion Show also represents BDC’s broader mission—to build pathways for Black designers and creatives within the global fashion industry through education, exposure, and economic development. This initiative underscores the organization’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future for design.Founded by celebrated designers Kevan Hall, TJ Walker, Angela Dean, and Academy Award–winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, the Black Design Collective continues to advocate for increased representation and equitable opportunities across all levels of fashion and design. From runway showcases to mentorship and community-based programs, BDC’s work celebrates heritage while forging new ground for the next generation of innovators.The Upcycle Denim Fashion Show is part of BDC’s ongoing sustainability platform, with future phases focused on expanding educational workshops, scaling partnerships with global fashion brands, and developing a year-round circular design curriculum to benefit students and independent designers alike.About Black Design CollectiveThe Black Design Collective (BDC) is a Los Angeles–based nonprofit organization founded to support and empower Black fashion and costume designers through education, mentorship, and entrepreneurship. BDC’s mission is to advance equitable representation and opportunities within the fashion industry while celebrating the artistry and contributions of Black creatives worldwide. Learn more at www.blackdesigncollective.com ### END ###

