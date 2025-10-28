Sneaker Culture, Hip-Hop, and Design Converge at Black Design Collective’s 'Pull Back the Curtain'

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards returns to Los Angeles for Black Design Collective’s “Pull Back the Curtain,” an evening exploring sneaker culture, design innovation, and hip-hop’s influence on global fashion.

Footwear icon Dr. D’Wayne Edwards joins ADIDAS’s Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson for a live and livestreamed event exploring creativity, culture, and design.

Sneaker design has long transcended athletics to become one of the most influential forms of cultural expression—uniting art, music, fashion, and identity.” — TJ Walker, Co-Founder, Black Design Collective

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Design Collective Connects Culture and Classroom in “Pull Back the Curtain” With Sneaker Visionaries Dr. D’Wayne Edwards and Cheresse Thornhill-GoldsonEvent explores innovation, education, and the creative power of sneaker design — November 1, 2025, Los Angeles & Livestreamed NationwideThe Black Design Collective (BDC), a Los Angeles–based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing equity and opportunity for designers and creatives, will host a live and livestreamed event spotlighting sneaker culture, education, and innovation. The next installment of BDC’s acclaimed Pull Back the Curtain series features Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design (PLC)—the nation’s only HBCU dedicated to design—alongside Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, Director of Design Education & Growth at ADIDAS Dr. Edwards, one of the most accomplished footwear designers of his generation, has created more than 500 sneaker designs for Nike, Jordan Brand, ADIDAS, and PUMA—many worn by hip-hop icons Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and The Notorious B.I.G. His return to Los Angeles marks his first public appearance in nearly two decades, celebrating a full-circle moment that connects creativity, culture, and community. He also serves on the Advisory Board of the Black Design Collective.The Cultural Impact“Sneaker design has long transcended athletics to become one of the most influential forms of cultural expression—uniting art, music, fashion, and identity,” said TJ Walker, Co-Founder of the Black Design Collective and Co-Founder of Cross Colours. “What began as a street movement now drives a global economy estimated at more than $90 billion annually, shaping how generations connect creativity with commerce. Bringing Dr. Edwards home to Los Angeles is a full-circle moment—honoring how sneaker culture has inspired generations and creating pathways for new voices to shape its next chapter.”“As reflected in screen portrayals like Netflix’s Sneakerheads and Disney+’s Sneakerella, sneakers have evolved into storytelling devices—symbolizing access, aspiration, and individuality,” added Kevan Hall, President of the Black Design Collective. “They’re more than fashion—they’re storytelling, identity, and history. That’s why programs like Pull Back the Curtain matter: they connect sneaker culture’s emotional power with the practical tools, mentorship, and education needed to turn passion into profession.”Guests will enjoy a pre-event networking reception featuring a “Black Carpet” photo opportunity beginning at 6:00 PM, setting the stage for an inspiring evening of creativity and connection.Pull Back the Curtain: “From Sketch to Sole”Evening Program — Saturday, November 1, 20256:00 PM – Black Carpet, Photo Opps, and Networking Reception7:00 PM – Conversation with Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, moderated by Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson (ADIDAS S.E.E.D. | MyGenAI™)8:00 PM – Audience Q&A and Wine-Down ReceptionLocation: Black Design Collective Creative Center, 127 E. 9th Street, 3rd Floor, Los Angeles, CATickets: Available now at www.BlackDesignCollective.com Livestream information: www.BlackDesignCollective.com About the SpeakersDr. D’Wayne Edwards is one of the most accomplished sneaker and footwear designers of his generation, known for creating more than 500 designs for Nike, Jordan Brand, ADIDAS, and PUMA—many worn by cultural icons like Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and The Notorious B.I.G. As founder and president of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design—the nation’s only HBCU dedicated solely to design—Edwards has helped launch over 1,000 careers in global footwear and fashion. His leadership continues to redefine design education and creative opportunity worldwide.Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson serves as Director of Design Education & Growth at ADIDAS, where she leads the S.E.E.D. program—a groundbreaking two-year, paid, university-alternative pipeline for underrepresented design talent—and is the founder of MyGenAI™, which reimagines access, mentorship, and growth for emerging creatives.About Black Design CollectiveFounded by celebrated designers Kevan Hall, TJ Walker, Angela Dean, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, the Black Design Collective (BDC) is a nonprofit organization that amplifies the visibility and influence of Black fashion and costume designers across creative industries. Through mentorship, education, and advocacy, BDC builds sustainable pipelines for diverse talent in fashion, design, and media. Its mission is to bridge creativity and commerce—empowering designers to thrive globally and ensuring their stories, like the sneakers they design, stand the test of time.Website: www.BlackDesignCollective.com Recommended Hashtags:#BlackDesignCollective #PullBackTheCurtain #FromSketchToSole #SneakerCulture #Sneakerheads #Jordans #AirJordans #JordanBrand #FootwearDesign #PensoleLewisCollege #ADIDASSEED #MyGenAI #HBCUDesign #BlackExcellence #Sneakers

