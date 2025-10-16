Comment on the draft 2026 Transportation Safety Targets
The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is releasing draft 2026 safety targets. The 15-day public comment period for these draft targets starts on October 16, 2025 and will end on October 31, 2025.
2026 Safety & Transit Safety Targets
Safety measures include: the number of fatalities and serious injuries, rate of fatalities & serious injuries per 100 million Vehicle Miles Traveled, and the number of non-motorized fatalities & serious injuries.
Transit Safety measures include: the number of fatalities, injuries & safety events, rates of fatalities, injuries, safety events per 100 thousand Vehicle Revenue Miles, and system reliability (vehicle revenue miles/failures)
These targets will come before the MPO Policy Board for approval on November 20, 2025. Following MPO Policy Board approval targets will be incorporated into Transportation 2050 .
The draft targets can be accessed online at: www.lawrenceks.gov/mpo/t2050.
Written comments may be emailed to mpo@lawrenceks.gov or mailed Lawrence-Douglas County MPO, PO Box 708, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.