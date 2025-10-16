Comment on the draft 2026 Transportation Safety Targets

The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is releasing draft 2026 safety targets. The 15-day public comment period for these draft targets starts on October 16, 2025 and will end on October 31, 2025.

2026 Safety & Transit Safety Targets

Safety measures include: the number of fatalities and serious injuries, rate of fatalities & serious injuries per 100 million Vehicle Miles Traveled, and the number of non-motorized fatalities & serious injuries.

Transit Safety measures include: the number of fatalities, injuries & safety events, rates of fatalities, injuries, safety events per 100 thousand Vehicle Revenue Miles, and system reliability (vehicle revenue miles/failures)

These targets will come before the MPO Policy Board for approval on November 20, 2025. Following MPO Policy Board approval targets will be incorporated into Transportation 2050 .

The draft targets can be accessed online at: www.lawrenceks.gov/mpo/t2050.

Written comments may be emailed to mpo@lawrenceks.gov or mailed Lawrence-Douglas County MPO, PO Box 708, Lawrence, KS 66044.