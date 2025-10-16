SynMax Secures $20.3M in Federal Contracts to Expand Maritime Intelligence Capabilities

By fusing continuous satellite coverage with advanced AI, we're enabling our national security partners to move from reactive observation to proactive intervention at unprecedented scale.” — Eric Anderson, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynMax, a leader in AI-powered maritime domain awareness, has secured two significant contract wins totaling $20.3 million to deliver advanced vessel detection and tracking capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region.The company was awarded a $12.8 million LUNO B Advanced Analytics for Maritime Operations and Reconnaissance (AAMOR) contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, alongside partner Planet Labs. This contract validates Theia's position at the forefront of maritime domain awareness. Theia's proprietary analytics ingest and analyze millions of square kilometers of satellite imagery to deliver strategic and tactical intelligence across the Asia-Pacific region, exposing IUU fishing, illicit ship-to-ship transfers, and AIS spoofing operations that threaten regional and global security.Additionally, SynMax secured a $7.5 million contract renewal with the US Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to enhance vessel detection and monitoring throughout the Pacific region, continuing its support of the Department of Transportation's SeaVision platform."These contracts represent a fundamental shift in how maritime intelligence operates," said CEO Eric Anderson. "By fusing continuous satellite coverage with advanced AI, we're enabling our national security partners to move from reactive observation to proactive intervention at unprecedented scale."SynMax's Theia platform processes vast expanses of oceanic satellite imagery daily, identifying vessels operating without AIS, uncovering illegal fishing operations, and revealing clandestine transfer activities. The technology has proven particularly effective in the Indo-Pacific, the globe's most congested and strategically vital maritime theater.The dual wins come as maritime security challenges intensify globally, with illegal fishing operations on the rise and dark shipping activities undermining sanctions enforcement and regional stability.Founded in 2021 SynMax has rapidly established itself as a critical infrastructure provider for maritime domain awareness, partnering with Planet Labs to deliver comprehensive surveillance capabilities to defense and intelligence customers. To learn more visit www.synmax.com Investor Relationsir@synmax.com

