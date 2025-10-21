Ballot Bliss Releases New Hybrid Voting Option That Helps Organizations Save 50%

Ballot Bliss has introduced a new hybrid voting option that combines paper ballots and electronic voting for all types of organizations.

FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballot Bliss has introduced a new hybrid voting option that combines paper ballots and electronic voting into a single, convenient platform for community associations, nonprofits, partnerships, firms, and religious organizations.

Navigating the complexities of elections just got a whole lot lighter. Ballot Bliss, LLC, announced the release of its new hybrid voting feature, offering an easy, secure, and inclusive way to conduct elections. This feature removes the burden of managing online and paper votes separately. Ballot Bliss is already empowering organizations to achieve a turnout of up to 80%. With this additional functionality, they can see a cost savings of up to 50%.

The increasing demand for digital convenience often collides with state regulations or organizational policies that still require paper as a backup. Implementing both paper and online votes can be expensive, making administrators feel like they are handling two separate elections at the same time. Ballot Bliss addresses this challenge by combining online and in-person voting, providing a unified platform that simplifies the administration, communication, and tallying of votes.

“For too long, organizations have faced the tough task of balancing compliance with the desire for equal participation,” says Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss. “We saw that as an opportunity to redefine the election experience. Our new hybrid feature transforms a complex process into something that is more blissful for everyone involved. We’re seeing member participation increase, and many of our customers are saving approximately $5 per member on printed notices. Beyond the numbers, we’re giving administrators back precious time and providing every member with the peace of mind that their voice will be heard, regardless of their comfort level with technology.”

Associations such as HOAs struggling with low attendance, non-profits with members who are geographically dispersed, and trade groups that need efficient board elections can benefit from a hybrid voting model.

Key benefits of the new hybrid voting functionality in Ballot Bliss:

-Communicate about upcoming votes in the members' preferred method through text, phone, email, or mailed notices.

-Increase participation with multi-channel ballot delivery via text, email, or paper.

-Tally online votes, administrative proxies, and paper ballots into a single, secure platform.

-Generate instant, real-time results as votes are cast.

-Get clear reporting with professional charts and tables.

Firms committed to enhancing member participation and decision-making, while reducing administrative burden, can email sales@ballotbliss.com for a free consultation or visit www.ballotbliss.com for more details.

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss helps organizations of all kinds cast votes and make decisions with ease and confidence. The company is rapidly becoming the platform that associations and other firms turn to for a secure and intuitive solution that transforms the voting experience into something worry-free, and as its namesake promises, blissful. Learn more at www.ballotbliss.com.

