Ballot Bliss Joins the California Association of Community Managers

Ballot Bliss joins as a member of the California Association of Community Managers (CACM), supporting community associations across California.

We’ve spoken with several election officials and managers at CACM’s Southern California Law Seminar & Expo who are struggling to find a software that fulfills their requirements for compliance.” — Ashish Patel

CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballot Bliss, has been named an official member of the California Association of Community Managers (CACM). CACM is the leading professional association in California for community association managers and service providers who serve and support the industry. With more than 1,200 state laws impacting homeowners associations (HOAs), CACM focuses exclusively on the training and certification of California community managers and is the only organization in the nation to offer a California-specific educational program.

Ballot Bliss, an online voting software for HOAs, is revolutionizing the voting process for communities. This secure, user-friendly, and cost-effective platform is becoming the go-to solution for communities seeking a seamless and modern voting experience.

In 2024, California passed AB 2159, a law that allows HOAs to conduct electronic voting. This new development has prompted many communities to update their governing documents to facilitate online voting. “We’ve spoken with several election officials and managers at CACM’s Southern California Law Seminar & Expo who are struggling to find a software platform that fulfills their requirements for compliance with both state and community regulations,” says Ashish Patel, CEO and Founder of Ballot Bliss. “Ballot Bliss is one of the few companies that meets these essential needs, with features such as instant results, cumulative voting, truly secret ballots, and voting receipts for residents.”

“We are proud to have Ballot Bliss join our CACM membership and would like to recognize their professional commitment to providing outstanding service to their HOA clients,” said Thomas Freeley, president and chief executive officer of CACM. “We look forward to supporting Ballot Bliss with our continuing education program and the California-specific expertise Industry professionals need in order to benefit homeowners living in California HOAs.”

Community associations in California looking to adapt to the new online voting law and enhance their voting processes can reach out to sales@ballotbliss.com for a complimentary consultation or visit https://ballotbliss.com/community-associations/ for further information.

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss helps organizations of all kinds cast votes and make decisions with ease and confidence. The company is rapidly becoming the platform organizations turn to for a secure and intuitive solution that transforms the voting experience into something worry-free, and as its namesake promises, blissful. Learn more at www.ballotbliss.com.

About CACM

Based in Laguna Hills, Calif., CACM pioneered its California-only educational program in 1991 for managers serving the community association industry in California. CACM offers the designation of Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®) and Master Community Association Manager (MCAM®) for industry professionals following a rigorous curriculum encompassing California law and best practices in the world of community association management. CACM’s membership is composed of nearly 3,000 California-based professionals from the community association management industry. California is currently home to more than 54,000 associations. Please visit http://www.cacm.org/ for more information on CACM.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.