Cavalier Moving Partners with Pink Chair RVA to Deliver Comfort to Breast Cancer Patients

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavalier Moving , a trusted local moving company serving Central Virginia, is proud to announce its partnership with the Pink Chair RVA Project , a Richmond-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing electric recliners to individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment.This partnership combines Cavalier Moving’s expertise in transportation and logistics with Pink Chair RVA’s mission of compassion and healing. Together, the two organizations are helping to make recovery more comfortable for patients by delivering specialized recliners directly to their homes at no cost.The Pink Chair RVA Project recently celebrated an important milestone with the delivery of its 100th chair. Each recliner is designed to help breast cancer patients rest and recover comfortably after surgery, providing much-needed support during one of the most challenging times in their lives. Cavalier Moving contributes to this effort by donating time, trucks, and team members to handle deliveries throughout the Richmond region.“Our work has always been about helping people,” said a Cavalier Moving spokesperson. “Supporting Pink Chair RVA allows us to take that same spirit of service beyond moving homes and into something that truly touches lives. Every chair we deliver represents care, dignity, and hope for someone in our community.”Pink Chair RVA was founded to assist men and women recovering from breast cancer surgery by providing luxury electric recliners that promote comfort and mobility during healing. Through partnerships with businesses like Cavalier Moving, the organization continues to grow and reach more patients across Central Virginia.Cavalier Moving plans to remain actively involved in this community initiative, helping Pink Chair RVA expand its delivery capabilities and awareness across the Richmond area. The company encourages others in the community to get involved, volunteer, or donate to this meaningful cause.For more information about the Pink Chair RVA Project, visit https://www.pinkchairprojectrva.org . To learn more about Cavalier Moving’s community partnerships and professional moving services, visit https://www.cavaliermoving.com

