North Carolina Welding Revitalizes West Virginia Motor Speedway with 300-Foot Elevated Grandstand and New Press Boxes

North Carolina Welding engineered and installed a 300-ft elevated grandstand with ADA walkways, party decks, and press boxes for the Speedway’s revival.

We take pride in helping venues like West Virginia Motor Speedway rise again. Our team delivers top-quality bleachers, press boxes, and structures faster and more affordably than anyone in the country” — Zachary Jordan, CEO of North Carolina Welding

ROSEBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Carolina Welding , one of the nation’s fastest-growing names in aluminum bleacher fabrication and structural steel construction, has completed a landmark renovation project at West Virginia Motor Speedway , delivering a 300-foot elevated grandstand complete with ADA walkways, upper party decks, and four integrated press boxes.The project represents not only a revival for the legendary racetrack — but also a testament to North Carolina Welding’s growing reputation as the go-to team for turnkey, high-quality stadium and event seating solutions nationwide.⚙️ From Demolition to Delivery — The Bleacher Builders EdgeUnder the Bleacher Builders division, North Carolina Welding offers full-service project execution — from dismantling outdated or unsafe grandstands to designing, fabricating, and reinstalling new aluminum systems built to modern standards.“We’ve built a reputation on speed, value, and craftsmanship,” said Zachary Jordan, founder and CEO. “We can take down a thousand-seat structure, recondition the material, and rebuild a better, safer system in half the time and cost of competitors. That’s what makes our company different — we deliver results fast, without sacrificing quality.”This same approach made North Carolina Welding the ideal partner for the newly revived West Virginia Motor Speedway, whose ownership group sought to bring back the roar of the grandstands and restore the venue’s legacy as one of the most exciting dirt tracks in the country.The Bleacher Builders team worked around the clock to fabricate, ship, and install the 300-foot elevated system, complete with ADA-compliant ramps, reinforced steel understructure, aluminum decking, upper party sections, and four press boxes — transforming the facility into a modern, fan-friendly arena ready for its 2025 season debut.🏁 A Major Comeback for West Virginia MotorsportsThe grand reopening, covered by WTAP News and other local outlets, drew thousands of race fans and marked a turning point for the region’s motorsports scene.“This was a massive team effort,” Jordan added. “The new owners had a vision — to bring life back to this place — and we were proud to make it happen. Seeing fans fill those new stands for the first time made every long day worth it.”🌎 Nationwide Reach — Local HeartThough based in Roseboro, North Carolina, the company’s footprint spans coast to coast.From the California Bay Area to the Florida Keys, North Carolina Welding and Bleacher Builders have completed installations for fairgrounds, universities, high schools, and professional venues across the country.“We’ve been everywhere — from the desert to the islands — and we’ve learned that no matter where we go, people want the same thing: honest pricing, reliable scheduling, and craftsmanship they can trust,” Jordan said.With a national logistics network, in-house fabrication, and a dedicated field team, the company continues to set the benchmark for value, speed, and precision in the industry.🏗️ About North Carolina WeldingFounded by Zachary Jordan, North Carolina Welding is a nationwide provider of aluminum bleachers, press boxes, and custom steel fabrication. Through its Bleacher Builders division, the company handles every phase, from demolition and refurbishment to design, engineering, and installation.Headquartered in Roseboro, North Carolina, the company is known for its hands-on leadership, fast turnaround times, and commitment to safety, accessibility, and community development.Media Contact:Zachary Jordan – Founder & CEO📞 (910) 849-9900📧 Zachary Jordan@northcarolinawelding.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.