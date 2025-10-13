North Carolina Welding Partners with Miller-Motte College to Build the Next Generation of Welders

North Carolina Welding partners with Miller-Motte College to connect students with hands-on welding experience and build a stronger skilled trades workforce

ROSEBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Carolina Welding , led by founder and CEO Zachary Jordan, has announced an educational partnership with Miller-Motte College aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and hands-on trade experience.This collaboration marks a key step in North Carolina Welding’s mission to strengthen the skilled trades workforce across the state — providing students with real exposure to active job sites, professional welders, and large-scale fabrication projects.“Our goal is to give these students more than just a classroom,” said Zachary Jordan. “We’re giving them a place to learn, to fail, to improve, and to see how far their skills can take them. Iron sharpens iron — and that’s the energy we want in every shop across North Carolina.”North Carolina Welding’s facility in Roseboro will host on-site tours, demonstrations, and mentorship sessions with Miller-Motte’s welding students. The partnership will culminate in an open community event later this fall, bringing together educators, tradesmen, and local business leaders to showcase the importance of skilled labor to the region’s economy.Founded in 2020, North Carolina Welding has quickly become one of the state’s fastest-growing mobile welding and fabrication companies. From structural steelwork and data center projects to large bleacher systems and community revitalization initiatives, the company’s commitment to craftsmanship and local development continues to set a standard in the industry.“Every weld tells a story,” Jordan added. “It’s a story about patience, precision, and pride in what you build. That’s the message we’re passing on to this next generation — because the future of America’s trades is forged right here at home.”

