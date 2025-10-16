Tunnel work continues, will reopen in November

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews are on schedule to open the westbound tunnel on Interstate 80 near Green River to traffic by the end of November. Crews have completed the concrete repair work on the tunnel liner, curb and roadway pavement inside the westbound tunnel and will be working on cleaning and sealing the joints this week. In addition, the preparatory work for the installation of the lighting is also close to completion.

“Casper Electric is more than halfway done with the installation of the lighting racks and repairing the control rooms and will be working on putting in the lights and wiring this week,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

Striping, guardrail and temporary traffic control and signage will be constructed over the coming weeks. WYDOT and crews are working towards opening the westbound tunnel to traffic by the end of November, barring any unforeseen delays.

Drivers should note that the westbound tunnel will reopen to traffic for the winter, but at reduced speeds and without the completion of all the lighting infrastructure.

“We should have about half the lights installed, so for safety reasons, we have elected to reduce the speed through the westbound tunnel. But we wanted to get traffic moving in the westbound tunnel, so we wouldn’t have to run head-to-head traffic in the eastbound tunnel over the winter,” District 3 construction engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

Once the westbound tunnel is reopened, locals and interstate traffic should be prepared for an estimated weeklong detour of eastbound traffic through Green River as crews remove the concrete barrier, reset cable barrier and remove all the traffic control in the eastbound lanes. More details will be forthcoming as work progresses and the schedule becomes more definitive.

When both tunnels are reopened, drivers should expect reduced speeds in the westbound tunnel and additional signage and traffic control.

The legal load only restriction--which is 8 ft. 6 inch width—remains for Interstate 80 traffic in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/ commercial-carrier/ports-of- entry.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.



WYDOT PHOTO: Crews on installing lighting racks inside the westbound tunnel.

