WYDOT to begin work on removal and replacement of intersections of WYO 59

Gillette, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Concrete Works of Colorado will begin work on several intersections of WYO 59 and US 14/16 beginning the week of October 20 – weather dependent.

Contractors will begin working on WYO 59 this winter as weather allows and will begin work on US 14/16 at the intersections of 4th Avenue and Warlow Drive next spring.

The concrete slabs at various locations along WYO 59 are located between the Powder Basin Center (Albertsons) and 5th Street, will be removed and replaced. This will require lane shifts and closures to be completed.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to obey all traffic control and expect slower traffic and crossing times through the work zone.

As with all late fall and winter projects, work is subject to weather conditions and may be completed sporadically.