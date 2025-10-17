DASSAI ventures beyond Earth, taking a first step toward crafting sake on the moon
DASSAI MOON World-First Space Brewing Experiment Launches from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on October 20, 2025HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DASSAI BLUE, in conjunction with parent brand DASSAI, is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative: the launch of space brewing equipment and premium sake ingredients—including rice, Koji, yeast, and water—aboard H3 Rocket No. 7, developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Scheduled for liftoff from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on October 20th in 2025 at 9:59 PM EDT, this mission marks the beginning of a historic experiment to brew sake in space.
The materials will be delivered to the International Space Station (ISS) via HTV-X, Japan’s next-generation space station resupply vehicle, equipped with the latest aerospace technology. DASSAI is also coordinating with JAXA to appoint Japanese astronaut Mr. Kimiya Yui to lead the brewing operation. The mission will take place within "Kibou (Hope)" the Japanese Experiment Module aboard the ISS.
-About The DASSAI MOON Project
In 2024, DASSAI Inc. unveiled the ambitious “DASSAI MOON Project” — a visionary initiative aimed at constructing the first-ever sake brewery on the Moon. The project aspires to enhance the quality of life for future lunar inhabitants by brewing DASSAI sake on the moon and endeavoring to produce full-scale lunar production targeted by 2050.
As the first step toward this goal, DASSAI will carry out the world’s first fermentation of sake in the Japanese Experiment Module, “Kibou (Hope)” aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This experiment will be conducted in a simulated lunar gravity environment (1/6G) using the artificial gravity generator in the Cell Culture and Bio-engineering Facility-Light (CBEF-L) installed in the Kibo. This groundbreaking experiment not only investigates how fermentation behaves in space but also aims to lay the foundation for brewing premium-quality sake beyond Earth—bringing traditional craftsmanship into the era of space exploration.
-One Glass of DASSAI MOON for $650,000
Approximately 520g (1.1 lbs) of moromi—the fermented mash from KIBO, Japan’s module aboard the International Space Station—will be returned to Earth in a frozen state. Half of this mash will be pressed into sake and bottled in 100ml (3oz) portions under the name “DASSAI MOON.” It was pre-sold in Japan in February for JPY 1.1 million (approximately USD $650,000), with proceeds donated to support domestic space initiatives.
The remaining half of the moromi will be preserved as the world’s first sample of mash brewed in space. It will undergo yeast and component analysis, contributing valuable data to the future of space-based fermentation and broader space development efforts.
-Sake’s Future On The Moon
As human settlement on the Moon edges closer to reality—potentially as early as the 2040s—we believe that alcoholic beverages will become a meaningful part of daily life, offering comfort, tradition, and a sense of normalcy far from Earth.
Unlike grapes, which are heavy due to their high water content and thus less practical for space transport, rice—the core ingredient of sake—is lightweight and space-friendly. This makes sake not only a culturally rich beverage, but also a practical choice for life beyond our planet.
Looking to the future, we dream of brewing DASSAI sake directly on the Moon, using rice and water believed to exist on the lunar surface. Our hope is that DASSAI will one day become an integral part of life on the Moon, offering moments of joy, reflection, and human connection under a different sky.
More information: https://dassai.com/moon/en/
-About DASSAI BLUE
DASSAI BLUE marks a significant milestone for the DASSAI brand: bringing production outside of Japan and into the U.S. for the first time in their history. The name DASSAI BLUE is derived from the proverb translated as, “Although blue dye comes from the indigo plant, it is bluer than indigo.” Adhering to the same dedication to quality found at their brewery in Japan, DASSAI BLUE is produced at their state-of-the-art brewery in Hyde Park, NY and made exclusively with Yamada Nishiki rice, the “king of sake rice.” Polished to the most prestigious category, Junmai Daiginjo, the sake is brewed using “craft sake” methods—making sake batch by batch, koji by hand, and fermenting in small tanks. DASSAI BLUE prides itself on making delicious, aromatic sake born in the USA. Visit DASSAI BLUE online at www.dassai-blue.com or follow them on Instagram @dassai_blue.
