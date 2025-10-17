DASSAI ventures beyond Earth, taking a first step toward crafting sake on the moon

About

DASSAI BLUE marks a significant milestone for the DASSAI brand: bringing production outside of Japan and into the U.S. for the first time in their history. The name DASSAI BLUE is derived from the proverb translated as, “Although blue dye comes from the indigo plant, it is bluer than indigo.” Adhering to the same dedication to quality found at their brewery in Japan, DASSAI BLUE is produced at their state-of-the-art brewery in Hyde Park, NY and made exclusively with Yamada Nishiki rice, the “king of sake rice.” Polished to the most prestigious category, Junmai Daiginjo, the sake is brewed using “craft sake” methods—making sake batch by batch, koji by hand, and fermenting in small tanks. DASSAI BLUE prides itself on making delicious, aromatic sake born in the USA.

DASSAI BLUE