DASSAI BLUE Launches Premium Nigori Sake Made in America, Taking Over Production from Japan

DASSAI BLUE Nigori sake 720ml & 375ml DASSAI BLUE Sake Brewery in Hyde Park, NY

Historic shift brings exclusive Japanese export directly to U.S. production for enhanced quality and availability

Starting September 1, 2025, DASSAI BLUE Nigori (14% ABV) will be available in both 720ml and 375ml bottles at:-DASSAI BLUE Tasting Room: 5 St. Andrews Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (two hours north of Manhattan via car or Amtrak)-Online at the DASSAI BLUE website with shipping to over 30 states-Restaurants and retail stores alongside existing DASSAI BLUE offeringsThe tasting room welcomes visitors seven days a week for tours, tastings, walk-in service, and retail purchases, featuring freshly prepared sushi daily. Visit www.dassai-blue.com for current hours of operation. DASSAI BLUE marks a significant milestone for the DASSAI brand: bringing production outside of Japan and into the U.S. for the first time in their history. The name DASSAI BLUE is derived from the proverb translated as, “Although blue dye comes from the indigo plant, it is bluer than indigo.” Adhering to the same dedication to quality found at their brewery in Japan, DASSAI BLUE is produced at their state-of-the-art brewery in Hyde Park, NY and made exclusively with Yamada Nishiki rice, the “king of sake rice.” Polished to the most prestigious category, Junmai Daiginjo, the sake is brewed using “craft sake” methods—making sake batch by batch, koji by hand, and fermenting in small tanks. DASSAI BLUE prides itself on making delicious, aromatic sake born in the USA. You can visit DASSAI BLUE online at www.dassai-blue.com or follow them on Instagram @dassai_blue.Learn more at www.dassai-blue.com or follow @dassai_blue on Instagram. HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DASSAI BLUE announced the launch of DASSAI BLUE Nigori sake, marking a significant shift in the brand's global production strategy. For the first time, the coveted Nigori variety—previously made exclusively in Japan with 90% destined for U.S. export—will now be produced entirely at DASSAI BLUE's state-of-the-art brewery in Hyde Park, New York.This strategic move addresses critical supply chain challenges while ensuring American sake enthusiasts receive the freshest possible product. By eliminating the time lag and potential quality deterioration associated with international shipping, DASSAI BLUE Nigori will deliver the authentic taste and elegance that has made the brand legendary, optimized specifically for American palates.DASSAI BLUE Nigori begins with Yamada Nishiki rice—revered as the "king of sake rice"—sourced from both Arkansas and Japan. The rice undergoes meticulous polishing to 50% before entering a 35-day fermentation process using pristine New York water. The signature cloudy appearance comes from blending moromi (fermentation mash) back into the pressed sake, with this ratio varying slightly between batches to optimize flavor profiles. Unlike DASSAI BLUE's Nigori Sparkling, this version undergoes pasteurization, which deactivates the yeast and creates a distinctly smooth, non-carbonated drinking experience.DASSAI Chairman Hiroshi Sakurai says, “Nigori sake, bottled without any filtering or other processing, has a distinctive appearance and is extremely popular in the United States. We have made repeated improvements to give this nigori sake the aroma and elegance of a Junmai Daiginjo. Specifically, we polished the expensive Yamada Nishiki rice, known as the king of sake rice, to a 50% polishing ratio, and through hand-crafted koji and controlled fermentation at temperatures that push the boundaries, we have created a highly fragrant Junmai Daiginjo nigori sake. Stored and served in a cool environment, this nigori sake is sure to captivate you.”By adding moromi in perfect balance to the sake, DASSAI BLUE Nigori brings the complex flavors of moromi and a delicate sweetness. Nigori can be enjoyed alone and is also the perfect complement to any meal. Like all DASSAI BLUE offerings, it maintains the brand's signature elegant aroma and smooth taste profile. DASSAI BLUE Nigori joins the brand's acclaimed lineup, including the popular Type 23, Type 35, Type 50, and Nigori Sparkling varieties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.