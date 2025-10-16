OrisDX Founder Lab at University of Chicago Awarded $250,000 to Enhance Oral Cancer Detection Technology

OrisDX receives $250K CBC award to boost HPV oral cancer test, launches new site, and heads to HLTH 2025.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OrisDX is proud to announce that the Founders of OrisDX Lab at the University of Chicago has been awarded a $250,000 Accelerator Award from the Chicago Biomedical Consortium (CBC). The CBC, supported by the Searle Funds at the Chicago Community Trust, the Walder Foundation, and the NIH, applies private-sector rigor and both dilutive and non-dilutive funding to advance the translation of academic discoveries into biopharma programs. Ultimately, the CBC’s goal is to develop the Illinois life science ecosystem through innovative biotech businesses. The CBC Accelerator Award is given to select academics from CBC member universities after a rigorous evaluation and deep diligence, providing non-dilutive funding to address challenges at the earliest stages of translation. This funding will play a crucial role in enhancing the HPV testing capabilities of their oral cancer detection kit, Oro Lesion.Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a significant risk factor in oropharyngeal cancers, and this advancement will enable more precise, early detection for at-risk populations. This award underscores the innovative science behind OrisDX and its commitment to addressing unmet needs in oral cancer diagnostics. With this support, OrisDX will accelerate development and bring critical molecular testing tools closer to clinical implementation.This milestone reflects a shared commitment across science and advocacy to advance early detection and prevention of HPV-related cancers, as highlighted by Isabella Johnson, MPH, Project Manager, HPV Education & Programming, HPV Cancers Alliance . “We’re entering an exciting new era in HPV-related cancer prevention and early detection. Innovation like OrisDX’s saliva-based diagnostics technology represents the future of early, accessible testing. We're proud to support OrisDX’s cancer detection technology as a critical step toward health equity, reducing stigma, and ultimately eliminating HPV-related cancers.”OrisDX is also excited to announce the launch of its new website, OrisDX.com, offering an updated and comprehensive look at the company’s mission, technology, and latest developments. The site provides in-depth information about Oro Lesion, the science behind it, and its role in transforming early oral cancer detection. OrisDX encourages visitors to explore the site and learn more about how it is advancing innovation in oral health diagnostics. To connect with the team or learn more about ongoing initiatives, visit www.orisdx.com/contact-us Are you interested in learning more about the company? OrisDX will be attending HLTH 2025 in Las Vegas next week, showcasing its groundbreaking oral cancer detection technology at the CareQuest Innovation Partners Oral Health Pavilion. They will be exhibiting at booth 3142-12 within the pavilion. As a company dedicated to advancing precision diagnostics in oral health, OrisDX is eager to connect with industry leaders, investors, and healthcare innovators during this premier event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Oro Lesion kit and its capabilities in the early detection of oral cancers. The team looks forward to meaningful conversations and potential collaborations at the event.

