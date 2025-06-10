OrisDX Raises $4M Seed to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Saliva-Based Multiomic Platform, Targeting Oral Cancer

Pioneering saliva-based multiomic platform from Chicago secures $4M Seed from leading East and West coast investors to transform early oral cancer detection

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OrisDX , a precision diagnostics company spun out of the University of Chicago and an alumnus of the inaugural SMILE Health cohort, today announced the close of its $4M Seed financing round. This funding, led by Revere Partners and strategic investment from CareQuest Innovation Partners , will power the commercial launch of OrisDX’s groundbreaking saliva-based multiomic platform, with its first indication for early oral cancer detection.The OrisDX test is a simple, non-invasive oral rinse that delivers 93% sensitivity and 99% specificity. This groundbreaking accuracy significantly outperforms the current standard of care, where visual inspection often leads to only 20% of oral cancers being successfully identified, resulting in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary surgical biopsies. Built on proprietary molecular technology, it enables earlier, more accurate diagnosis and replaces the uncertainty of visual inspection and invasive biopsies. The underlying research for this technology was published in Cancer in 20211.“OrisDX was built upon the first generation of blood-based liquid biopsy pioneers with an intense focus on the multiomics of the next frontier, salivaomics,” said Harald Steltzer, CEO of OrisDX. “The easy, pain-free collection of saliva offers the broadest opportunity for patients to provide samples at the convenience of a clinic or home.”“Bringing a well-understood clinical testing methodology to dental clinics, which hygienists can easily administer, is the perfect solution to assist dentists when an indeterminate lesion is identified in the oral cavity,” said Revere Partners Managing Partner, Dr. Jeremy Krell, a highly experienced investor, entrepreneur, dentist, and University of Chicago Booth School of Business alumnus. “Accessing over 200,000 dentists further democratizes access to medical health services and provides an opportunity to expand the revenue stream of dental offices.”“OrisDX is harnessing the power of salivary diagnostics to transform early cancer detection and prevention,” said Denise Marks, EVP & Chief Financial Officer at CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. “CareQuest Innovation Partners’ Series Seed investment reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing breakthrough technologies that expand access to care, support early intervention, and improve health outcomes. We are proud to support OrisDX in this critical stage of growth and innovation.”The seed round was supported by a strategic group of investors focused on healthcare innovation, including the University of Chicago Medical Center through its UCM Ventures initiative and Harper Court Ventures Fund I, managed by MFV Partners in exclusive collaboration with the University of Chicago, is a deep tech fund that supports early-stage ventures rooted in UChicago innovation, including those from faculty, students, and the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation ecosystem. Two of the company’s founders are faculty at the University of Chicago, and a member of the executive team is a graduate of the Chicago Booth School of Business.This round includes capital from the Illinois Innovation Venture Fund (INVENT). The INVENT program, administered by the Office of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Technology at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), is dedicated to supporting startups in the state. The round also included participation from strategic family offices and angel investors.The capital will support the commercial rollout of OrisDX’s diagnostic platform across dental, oncology, and medical channels. The company is already gaining national attention. OrisDX recently presented at BioCentury’s Grand Rounds in Chicago and will be one of only two Illinois companies showcased at BIO International later this month. OrisDX also recently co-hosted the first-ever Oral Cancer Summit with the American Dental Association, helping shape a new national agenda for early detection. In 2024, OrisDX was recognized multiple times for its innovation, including by The American Dental Association-Forsyth Institute and HLTH Digital Health Awards.About OrisDXOrisDX is a salivary diagnostics startup transforming cancer detection and clinical decision-making through non-invasive molecular testing. Its first product—an oral rinse test for early detection of head and neck cancers—builds on research from the University of Chicago. OrisDX is headquartered in Chicago and was the first-place winner of the 2022 University of Chicago New Venture Challenge. An alumnus of the inaugural SMILE Health cohort, OrisDX is committed to making a significant impact on public health.For media inquiries or investor information, contact: Patrick Conniff, Chief Operating Officer, info@orisdx.com1 The underlying research for this technology was published in Cancer (2021) [DOI:10.1002/cncr.33393].

