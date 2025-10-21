Modular Flooring Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $85.07 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Modular Flooring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular Flooring Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, there has been substantial growth in the modular flooring market size. This market is projected to expand from $61.84 billion in 2024 to $65.05 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The surge in growth during the historic period can be credited to the escalation in commercial construction projects, emphasis on environmentally friendly materials and sustainability, the rise of urbanization and interior design trends, the simplicity of installation and maintenance, and an upsurge in renovation and remodeling operations.

In the forthcoming years, significant expansion is projected for the modular flooring market, which is anticipated to escalate to $85.07 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This robust growth during the forecast period could be tied to the increasing utilization of luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), development in the education and healthcare sectors, emphasis on durable and shock-resistant flooring, use of sustainable and recyclable materials, and the rise of e-commerce sales in flooring. Key trends for the forecast period involve digital printing technology, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hybrid flooring solutions, modular carpet tiles, and intelligent flooring technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Modular Flooring Market?

The modular flooring market is anticipated to grow due to a rise in home and commercial renovation activities. Renovation involves amending the internal configuration of existing establishments, substituting, or repairing deteriorated elements. Home renovation involves changing conventional floors with different modular flooring choices. For example, in March 2023, Houzz, a US-based home renovation and design platform reported that kitchen and bathroom upgrades were the most popular projects, with a greater proportion of homeowners renovating these areas in 2022 (28% and 25% respectively) than in 2021 (27% and 24% respectively). As a result, the modular flooring market is being propelled by an increase in home and commercial renovation efforts.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Modular Flooring Market?

Major players in the Modular Flooring include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Shaw Industries Inc.

• Tarkett S.A.

• Armstrong Hardwood Flooring LLC

• Forbo Holding AG

• Gerflor Group

• Interface Inc.

• RK Rose+Kreiger GmbH

• Swisstrax LLC

• Duratrac Flooring Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Modular Flooring Sector?

Key players in the modular flooring industry are concentrating their efforts on innovating products like carpet tiles in order to consolidate their market presence. Carpet tiles, or modular carpets, are square or rectangular sections of carpet created to interlock and form a carpeted floor. In an illustrative case, Tarkett, a manufacturing company based in France, introduced the Quiet Edit carpet tile collection in June 2024. This product line, intended particularly for commercial settings such as conference rooms, entrance halls, and reception areas, puts an emphasis on functionality and incorporates an understated design drawn from reused materials.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Modular Flooring Market Growth

The modular flooring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Ceramic, Rubber, Carpet Tile, Rigid LVT, Polyolefin (Non-vinyl), Flexible LVT, Other Product Types

2) By Components: Polyvinyl Chloride Resins, Plasticizers, Trace Stabilizers, Pigments, Other Components

3) By End Users: Retail, Healthcare, Education, Household, Workplace, Other End Users



Subsegments:

1) By Ceramic: Porcelain Tiles, Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Unglazed Ceramic Tiles, Mosaic Tiles, Other Ceramic Types

2) By Rubber: Natural Rubber Flooring, Synthetic Rubber Flooring, Recycled Rubber Flooring, Interlocking Rubber Tiles, Other Rubber Types

3) By Carpet Tile: Loop Pile Carpet Tiles, Cut Pile Carpet Tiles, Berber Carpet Tiles, Specialty Carpet Tiles, Other Carpet Tile Types

4) By Rigid LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tile): Stone-Composite Rigid LVT, Wood-Composite Rigid LVT, Other Rigid LVT Types

5) By Polyolefin (Non-vinyl): Polypropylene Tiles, Polyethylene Tiles, Other Polyolefin Types

6) By Flexible LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tile): Standard Flexible LVT, Specialty Flexible LVT, Other Flexible LVT Types

7) By Other Product Types: Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring, Linoleum, Other Modular Flooring Types

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Modular Flooring Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia Pacific held the leading position in the modular flooring market, with promising projected growth. The report on the modular flooring market encapsulates regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

