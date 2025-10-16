Legendary ‘Infinity’ On Game Boy Color Finally Comes To Fruition 23 Years after its cancellation

Overview of the cover art, logo and in-game screenshots logo of Infinity Incube8 Games company logo

Cancelled in 2002, reborn in 2025, the game's pre-orders are now open

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Game ROM delivered upon request]

Game trailer available here

Retro publisher and developer Incube8 Games announces that Infinity, the once-cancelled tactical RPG for the Game Boy Color, will be getting released on physical cartridge soon, with pre-orders now open. The game will be available in physical Standard, Collector, and Digital Editions. Alongside the announcement, a brand-new trailer showcases the long-awaited adventure in its definitive form.

Originally developed between 1999 and 2001 by Affinix Software, Infinity pushed the Game Boy Color to its technical limits. However, as the handheld’s lifespan ended, publishing challenges forced the project’s cancellation in 2002, leaving it as one of gaming’s great “what-ifs.”

Interest in the unfinished game never faded. In 2016, members of the original Affinix team reunited to release a playable demo of Infinity and made the source code public, inviting others to explore or complete the project. This rekindled excitement among retro gaming enthusiasts and led to a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2021. Spearheaded by Incube8 Games, the campaign gathered the support of 3,458 backers, raising nearly CA$370,000 to bring Infinity back from obscurity.

Over the past four years, Incube8 Games has collaborated with members of the original Affinix team and a dedicated group of developers to finish the game. This effort went far beyond completing the codebase:

- Restored and polished original content

- Enhanced graphics and gameplay refinement

- New features and quality-of-life improvements

- Extensive balancing and playtesting to deliver a smooth, engaging RPG experience

“Bringing Infinity to life after more than two decades has been both a technical challenge and a human adventure. This release represents years of passion, hard work, and dedication to stay true to the original vision of the creators,” said Gary Doireau, Marketing Director at Incube8 Games.

Game Story:

An ancient, nameless evil stirs beneath the earth, twisting the land and its people alike with its corrupting force. Two rival nations careen toward war, as a shadowy figure arms them both with unholy weapons of immense power. A disgraced knight is called upon to overcome the centuries-old pain that divides these peoples, his own grief, and the malevolent forces fanning the flames of hate.

Features:

- 5 Characters to play with (Conor, Ryan, Elya, Roland, Victor)

- About 15h of gameplay

- A deep tactical RPG battle system built for the Game Boy Color

- 15 bosses to defeat!

- 3 difficulty modes + 1 additional for GBA

- GBA Enhanced support (1 extra shop and difficulty level)

- Fully customizable menu color

- A story of war, betrayal, and redemption spanning rival nations

- A vast world with 30+ areas to explore

- Over 100 unique items and countless strategic options

- An atmospheric 8-bit soundtrack that immerses you in its world

- More than 20 magic skills to use

- 11 magic gems, divided into 3 classes to boost your magic skills

- An elaborate script with more than 3,000 lines, longer than Final Fantasy II, and comparable to Dragon Warrior III!

- Advanced graphical techniques that make the most of the humble Game Boy Color hardware

Expected Release date: December, 22th 2025

The official press and media kit is available here: Access the media kit

Kickstarter link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/incube8games/infinity-a-game-boy-color-tactical-rpg-back-after-20-years/

Product page: https://incube8games.com/collections/infinity-gbc

Contact: press@incube8games.com

Contact language: We speak 🇬🇧 English et nous parlons aussi 🇫🇷 Français



