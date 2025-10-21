Metal Forming Market to Reach US $239.54 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Metal Forming Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Metal Forming Market?

The size of the metal forming market has seen a slight increase in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $198.27 billion in 2024 to $202.02 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. This historic period growth can be linked to the expansion of the automotive industry, innovative materials, an increasing demand for lightweight materials, the globalization of manufacturing, an upswing in the energy and power industry, as well as replacement and upgrading cycles.

The market size of metal forming is projected to experience consistent expansion in the forthcoming years. The growth will reach $239.54 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The upward trend in the prediction period can be ascribed to the emergence of electric vehicles (EVs), eco-friendly manufacturing methods, need for high-strength materials, renewable energy infrastructure undertakings, and resilience of the global supply chain. Prevailing trends within the forecast span encompass industry 4.0 amalgamation, cutting-edge materials and alloys, microforming methodologies, digital twin innovation, customization and adaptable manufacturing, alongside human-robot alliance.

Download a free sample of the metal forming market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10343&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Metal Forming Global Market Growth?

The growth of the metal-forming market is anticipated to be boosted by the increasing advancement in the automotive industry. This industry comprises entities engaged in the production, distribution, sale, and maintenance of automobiles. The role of metal forming within this sector includes the creation of various components and parts such as engine parts, body and chassis, suspension and exhaust system components. For example, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a UK-based motor vehicles trade association, stated in November 2022 that the UK's car production had increased by 7.4% to 69,524 units, a substantial rise compared to previous years. Thus, the expanding automotive industry is fuelling the upward trajectory of the metal-forming market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Metal Forming Market?

Major players in the Metal Forming include:

• Benteler International AG

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• Hirotec Corporation

• Tower International

• Aisin Corporation

• CIE Automotive

• Bradbury Group

• Formtek Moulding Solutions

• Mestek Machinery

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Metal Forming Industry?

The uptake of advanced technology is becoming increasingly popular in the metal forming market, a trend largely driven by substantial companies in the field. These organizations are incorporating new technology to maintain their market leadership. For example, in September 2022, Desktop Metal - a US firm specializing in the design and marketing of 3D printing systems - launched Figure G15, which delivers a high-caliber surface finish in metal sheet forming. The Figure digital sheet forming (DSF) technology from Desktop Metal provides exceptional accuracy via an adjustable, progressive forming method applied through a proprietary build box design which reduces force dispersion during the construction phase. This technique facilitates the advantage of digital transformation for sheet metal producers, eliminating excessive initial costs and prolonged wait times. Moreover, through the adoption of this technology, manufacturers within various sectors, including the automotive, aerospace, and appliance industries, can entirely form metal parts within an hour, without notable time or financial burdens.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Metal Forming Market Report?

The metal forming market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Forming Type: Cold Forming, Hot Forming, Warm Forming

2) By Material Type: Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Other materials

3) By Technique: Roll Forming, Stretch Forming, Stamping, Deep Drawing, Hydroforming, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Body in White (BIW), Chassis, Closures, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Automotive, Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Construction, Precision Engineering, Other End-users

Subsegments:

1) By Cold Forming: Cold Heading, Cold Rolling, Cold Drawing

2) By Hot Forming: Hot Forging, Hot Rolling, Hot Stretching

3) By Warm Forming: Warm Forging, Warm Rolling, Warm Stretch Forming

View the full metal forming market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-forming-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Metal Forming Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the most significant share in the metal forming market and is projected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period. The metal forming market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Metal Forming Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Stamped Metal Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stamped-metal-global-market-report

Coated Engraved And Heat Treated Metal Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coated-engraved-and-heat-treated-metal-products-global-market-report

Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-and-mineral-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.