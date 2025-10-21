Metal Biocides Market to Expand at a 5.7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $5.34 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Metal Biocides Market Worth?

In recent years, there has been a consistent growth in the size of the metal biocides market. It is projected that this market will expand from $4.17 billion in 2024 to $4.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to several areas such as water treatment processes, preservation of wood and food & beverage, use of wood protection in the construction sector, and applications in agriculture.

In the forthcoming years, the metal biocides market is predicted to observe robust growth, reaching a size of $5.34 billion in 2029, with a 5.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expected growth during the forecast period is due to increased awareness about food safety, development of renewable energy infrastructure, demand from developing economies, rules regulating biocidal products, and biofilm management in water systems. The market trends projected for this period include nanotechnology advancements, intelligent farming methods, antimicrobial technologies, environmentally friendly biocides, and antimicrobial coatings.

What Are The Factors Driving The Metal Biocides Market?

The surge in demand for paints and coatings is predicted to fuel the expansion of the metal biocides market. The industry of paints and coatings is characterized by the blending or dispersion of opaque pigments in a fluid medium, and also involves various other materials including varnishes and inorganic binders. Metal biocides are employed in the containment of spoilage and degradation of paints and coatings, as they mitigates the growth of microorganisms in the water-based raw materials used, resulting in more effective and durable products. As an example, in their first quarter report for April 2022, PPG Industries, Inc., an American company that supplies paints and coatings globally, reported a 7% increase in their organic sales for paints and coatings, coupled with a new record of first-quarter net sales reaching $4.3 billion, escalating by 11% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, both performance coatings and industrial coatings segments achieved an 11% uplift in net sales, thereby strengthening their market presence. Thus, the thriving demand for paints and coatings is a pivotal driver behind the growth of the metal biocides market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Metal Biocides Market?

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Metal Biocides Market?

Innovations in technology have been identified as an emerging trend within the metal biocides sector. Firms in the market are using these novel technologies to maintain their competitive edge. A prime example of this is the launch of ENTAZIA in India by US-based agricultural science firm, FMC Corporation, in September 2023. Manufactured with Bacillus subtilis, this biocide provides disease-resistance to crops without harming the environment. ENTAZIA is a pivotal development for Indian agriculture, offering bio-friendly solutions that are tailored to fulfil contemporary farming needs. Utilizing the natural characteristics of Bacillus subtilis, this pioneering product fights against bacterial leaf blight, a significant risk to rice crops. Through enhancing plants' immunity to harmful organisms, ENTAZIA wards off leaf blight whilst conserving useful organisms which act as natural predators.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Metal Biocides Market Share?

The metal biocides market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Silver, Copper And Alloys, Zinc, Other Types

2) By End-User Industry: Building And Construction, Medical And Healthcare, Textile And Apparel, Transportation, Wood Preservation, Foods And Beverages, Agriculture, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Silver: Silver Nitrate, Silver Sulfadiazine, Colloidal Silver

2) By Copper And Alloys: Copper Sulfate, Copper Oxide, Copper Alloys

3) By Zinc: Zinc Oxide, Zinc Pyrithione, Zinc Sulfate

4) By Other Types: Antimony, Bismuth, Titanium Dioxide

What Are The Regional Trends In The Metal Biocides Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the metal biocides market as the largest region. The report on the metal biocides market includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

