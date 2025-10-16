Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration to Showcase Laser Technology at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

See live laser cleaning demos at Booth #432 and learn how this eco-friendly technology is transforming marine surface restoration.

We’re proud to bring this technology to the heart of the marine industry right here in our hometown,” — Rob Colon, Owner and Operator of Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration , a Fort Lauderdale-based company specializing in non-abrasive, eco-friendly surface restoration, will exhibit at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) from October 29-November 2, 2025. Visitors can find the company at Booth #432 inside the Marine Equipment Pavilion.At this year’s show, attendees will have the opportunity to see laser cleaning technology in action through live demonstrations hosted by Advanced Laser Restoration. These demonstrations showcase how the process safely removes rust, paint, soot, grease, and other contaminants from marine surfaces without chemicals, abrasives, or damage to the substrate.“Laser cleaning is revolutionizing how boats, yachts, and marine equipment are maintained. It’s safer for operators, gentler on materials, and better for the environment, all while delivering a superior clean,” said Rob Colon, Owner and Operator of Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration.In addition to its marine cleaning services , they will highlight professional-grade laser cleaning machines available for order. Attendees can learn about the different models, ask questions about applications and capabilities, and explore how this technology can be integrated into their own marinas, shipyards, or restoration operations.The company serves clients throughout Florida and New York, offering laser cleaning solutions across multiple industries, including marine, aviation, construction, medical, historical preservation, fine art restoration, and more.About the Fort Lauderdale International Boat ShowRecognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show spans nearly 90 acres of waterfront space and features more than 1,000 exhibitors and 1,300 boats on display. Each year, over 100,000 visitors from more than 50 countries attend to explore the latest innovations in boating, yachting, and marine technology.About Total Laser Cleaning & RestorationTotal Laser Cleaning & Restoration provides chemical-free, non-abrasive laser cleaning services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients across Florida and New York. Using advanced laser technology, the company safely removes rust, paint, soot, varnish, grease, and other contaminants, delivering eco-friendly, surface-safe results that preserve material integrity.For more information, visit www.totallasercleaningrestoration.com

