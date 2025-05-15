Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration Brings Eco-Friendly Surface Cleaning to Florida and New York

Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration serves the marine, medical, restaurant, construction and other industries with safe, non-abrasive laser cleaning services.

We’re here to support property managers, contractors, boat owners, and homeowners with a safer, cleaner way to handle tough buildup and surface contaminants.” — Rob Colon, Owner & Operator of Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new business is transforming how residents and businesses in Florida and New York approach tough surface cleaning jobs. Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration offers eco-friendly, non-abrasive laser cleaning services for projects where precision, safety, and surface integrity matter most.From removing rust, paint, soot, grease, mold, and graffiti to prepping surfaces for restoration or repair, the company delivers spotless results using advanced laser technology, without the damage or mess of traditional sandblasting or chemical stripping.Laser cleaning is incredibly precise and effective, and they're excited to make this service more accessible across Florida and New York.Industries Served:• Automotive & Industrial – Cleaning and prep for vehicle parts and heavy machinery• Construction & Infrastructure – Safe removal of contaminants from brick, concrete, and wood• Fine Art & Historic Preservation – Gentle, non-damaging restoration of stone, sculptures, and artifacts• Marine & Yachting – Rust, paint, and biofilm removal from boats, docks, and more• Medical & Pharmaceutical – Sterile cleaning of stainless steel equipment and surfaces• Restaurant & Hospitality – Degreasing of kitchen equipment and exhaust systems• And more!Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration proudly serves Florida and New York, including major metro areas like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, New York City, Albany, Buffalo, and Syracuse.Whether revitalizing historic buildings, removing graffiti from public infrastructure, or restoring marine vessels, Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration delivers spotless results without abrasive residue or harsh chemicals—just pure laser precision.A Legacy of RestorationWith over 30 years of hands-on experience in specialty cleaning, Rob has built a reputation for restoring rather than replacing. Through his work at Total Drapery, Blinds & Shutters , he’s helped clients preserve everything from delicate window treatments to high-end fabrics. That same commitment to care and sustainability now shapes the approach at Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration.“I’ve always believed that restoration is both a cost-saving and environmentally responsible choice,” Rob Colon said. “Laser technology allows us to apply that mindset on a larger scale—for homes, businesses, equipment, and public spaces.”Whether dealing with rust on industrial machinery or soot on historic brick, our team is ready to help. Contact Total Laser Cleaning & Restoration today at (888) 315-1399 or visit their website at https://totallasercleaningrestoration.com/ to schedule a free consultation and discover how laser technology can restore surfaces safely, efficiently, and without harsh chemicals.About Total Laser Cleaning & RestorationTotal Laser Cleaning & Restoration provides chemical-free, surface-safe laser cleaning services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients across Florida and New York. Their services are ideal for anyone seeking environmentally responsible cleaning solutions that preserve surface integrity while delivering powerful results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.